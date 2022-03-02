While tracking down ingredients for whatever recipe I was obsessing over at the moment, I purposefully acquired a bag of Sichuan peppercorns. What I did not know at that time was that I had purchased enough to last my entire life. They will be doled out in my will.
I heard them described as “flavor grenades,” and there is simply not a better way to describe what the Sichuan peppercorn is capable of. So. Much. Zing.
In an effort to give these little powerhouses the respect they deserve, I must share the facts. They are not peppers, they are not related to black peppercorns and they are not spicy. They are actually the berries of the prickly ash tree, which is in the citrus family.
To add to our confusion, the berries open into flowers as they dry, which have seeds that are removed by hand because they’re inedible. It’s likely the same hands that pick them remove the thorns and twigs and dry them in the sun. So what we know Sichuan peppercorns are the open, dried flower husks of these seeds.
Named for China’s Sichuan province, Sichuan peppercorns are a good part of the reason the region is known for its cuisine. Chile peppers are responsible for the heat in Sichuan dishes while Sichuan peppercorns provide the mouth-numbing magic that makes us love it. They leave a floral citrus zing while numbing the mouth, which perhaps allows us to taste the chile peppers without feeling too much of the pain. So amazing.
Pop one dried peppercorn husk into your mouth and chew to experience the super odd feeling of this numbing flavor. It’s not exactly pleasant, but it’s necessary to be able to understand their power. Recipes don’t often have more than a tablespoon of Sichuan peppercorns, and that’s before they’re ground into pungent dust. A little truly does go a long way.
Seek them out. I found them at Fox Farm Whole Food, where you can scoop as much as you want into a bag to purchase. Maybe start with a half cup. I haphazardly snatched up one of the bags already measured out for my convenience, which is why I will be passing it down to my children and my children’s children.
You don’t need much, but if you have much, start throwing it in everything to see what it’s capable of. Toast them in a skillet for a couple of minutes, let them cool and then use a mortar and pestle to grind them.
Sichuan peppercorns are a great example of why cooking is an adventure. Have some fun with these recipes.
Spicy stir-fried broccoli with Sichuan peppercorns
1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons water, divided
3 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar, divided
1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon white sugar
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
3 medium garlic cloves, finely grated
1 1/2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 scallions, white and pale green parts minced, dark green parts thinly sliced diagonally
1 1/4 pounds broccoli, florets cut into 1-inch pieces, stems peeled and sliced 1/4-inch thick
3 tablespoons peanut or grapeseed oil, divided
2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
1 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorns, toasted and finely ground
In a small bowl, stir together the 1/3 cup water, 2 tablespoons of the vinegar, the soy sauce and sugar. In a second small bowl, stir together the remaining 2 tablespoons water and the salt. In a third small bowl, combine the garlic, ginger, pepper flakes and minced scallions.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, combine the broccoli, salt water and 2 tablespoons of the peanut oil. Cover and cook for 1 minute; the water should reach a simmer. Uncover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the broccoli is crisp-tender and browned in spots, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a large plate.
Return the skillet to medium-high, add the remaining 1 tablespoon peanut oil and the garlic-ginger mixture. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, 10 to 15 seconds. Add the vinegar-soy sauce mixture and simmer, stirring and scraping up any browned bits, until slightly reduced, 2 to 3 minutes. Return the broccoli to the skillet and stir to coat.
Off heat, stir in the sesame oil, remaining 1 tablespoon of vinegar and 1/2 teaspoon of the ground Sichuan peppercorns. Taste and add more peppercorns, if desired. Serve sprinkled with the sliced scallion greens.
Source: wbgh.org
Sichuan peppercorn oil
1/4 cup light olive oil
2 tablespoons Sichuan peppercorn
Place a medium saucepan over high heat for about 30 seconds. Add the peppercorns and reduce the heat to medium-low. Move peppercorns around the pan (about 20 seconds) or until they start to smoke and become aromatic, being careful not to let the peppercorns burn. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside to cool.
Once cooled, transfer peppercorns to a bowl and lightly mince them by crushing the shells with the back of a spoon. Pour the peppercorn into a glass jar.
Using the same pan, heat the oil over medium heat 1-2 minutes or until it begins to smoke. Carefully pour the oil over the peppercorns and store in your pantry for up to 3 months.
Source: culinarybutterly.com.
