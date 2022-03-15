If you’ve settled into a stage of life where you don’t remember or care to wear green on St. Patrick’s Day, I have the dish for you: Irish soda bread doesn’t care about your green or your leprechauns.
Irish soda bread is dependable. It is sturdy, slightly sweet and swings as a sidekick to savory dishes or sweetly slathered with butter and jam for sipping tea. It comes together in minutes, needs no rise time, and is the perfect crumbly accompaniment to soups and stews.
To check for the authenticity of Irish soda bread, I contacted a friend in Ireland. Let it be known I leave no stone unturned. She confirmed they do make it, eat it and love it slathered with butter. and they just refer to it as “soda bread.” Of course.
Science is behind the yeastless, kneadless, eggless, baking powderless bread that still manages to rise in the oven. Baking soda, hence the “soda” bread name, acts as the leavening agent.
Buttermilk is traditionally used to activate the baking soda, but kefir or yogurt work too. This all goes for traditional soda bread, but, as we tend to do, recipes have been adapted to add egg for a finer crumb or different kinds of dried fruit just for funsies.
The texture of soda bread is crumbly, kind of like a scone. It can handle mopping up sloshed tea or the stew left at the bottom of your bowl like a champ.
Sometimes soda bread recipes include raisins or dried currants; the Irish friend corroborated that they (real live Irish people) do enjoy their soda bread with or without fruit. Luckily, it is so easy to make you could whip some up for dinner and then make some more a few days later with bits of dried apricots and craisins for brunch tea. Boom. Fancy.
Go to town on the soda bread while it’s warm, because the next day it tends to get pretty dry and crumbly. It makes the tastiest toast, though. Slather it with tons of good Irish butter. Heaven.
Try this recipe to go authentically Irish for St. Patrick’s Day.
Irish soda bread
4 cups all-purpose flour, plus 1/4 cup more for dusting
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, plus 1/2 tablespoon to grease pan
1 3/4 cups cold lowfat buttermilk or kefir
1 large egg, cold
1 cup raisins or dried cranberries, optional
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Generously grease a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with butter.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, salt and baking soda. Cut butter into small pieces and use your fingers to work the butter into the flour until crumbs form. Stir in the raisins, breaking up any clumps of raisins. Make a well in the center.
In a large measuring cup, whisk together the buttermilk and egg then add this mixture into the flour mixture. Use a wooden spoon and mix just until lightly moistened and dough barely starts to come together.
Transfer to a floured surface and use floured hands to shape the dough just until it forms into a round loaf. It should be shaggy. If it’s too sticky to handle, dust lightly with flour. Do not over-mix or bread will be tough.
Transfer to the buttered pan, use a knife to score the top with a large and deep “X”. This allows more surface area, so the bread cooks through.
Bake in the center of preheated oven at 375 for 50-55 minutes. When you tap on the bread, it should sound hollow inside. Transfer bread to a wire rack to cool.
Adapted from natashaskitchen.com.
