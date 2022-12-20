Wednesday marks the winter solstice, the official start of winter. Boy, oh, boy, are we about to feel it.
But there is a silver lining to this first day of winter. Yes, it’s the day with the shortest period of sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere, but I like to flip the narrative a bit and think about how every winter day following this one will have a little more sunlight than the one before. And there’s soup.
Soup is the perfect food for this time of year, and not only for the obvious gut-warming reason. The winter holidays bring extra food, and you know as well as I do that it’s not vegetables, lean meats and whole grains.
Incorporating more broth-based soups into our meal plans can help us splurge with fewer side effects. Such as tight pants.
“Broth-based” is the key here. These soups go far in filling tums, and bonus points will be awarded for adding as many veggies as is feasible.
To make this more palatable for the veggie averse, my go-tos are riced cauliflower, grated squash and diced broccoli stems. It all just disappears into the soup, adding nutrition and fiber all the way.
Add some beans, lentils, quinoa or lean meat for protein, or an egg if it fits your soup vibe. Go easy on the potatoes, rice, pasta and side baguette.
It’s easier said than done, as is pretty much everything. Simply put, healthy soups are a helpful way to stay on track during the often-sedentary, comfort food-filled winter months. It’s not magic, just a helpful, healthy tool.
That said, there’s certainly room in our long, cold winter for a crusty bread bowl full of creamy, cheesy goodness here and there.
Note: It really does make a difference when you grate your own cheese rather than using a bag of pre-shredded stuff, which has anti-caking agents to keep the pieces from sticking together and forming a massive clump in the bag. That stuff also makes cheese sauces for soup and mac and cheese less silky smooth, more grainy.
When you’re going for the gold and making these rich, creamy, cheese-based sauces, do it up right. Take the extra step to buy a block of quality extra sharp and grate it yourself. Worth it.
Try these recipes for a couple of winter soups to get you through: one creamy comfort, the other a healthy standard. Both are delicious.
Seriously good vegetable soup
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 medium onion, chopped
3 carrots, chopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
2 cups chopped seasonal vegetables, such as sweet potatoes, green beans, butternut squash, potatoes, bell pepper, zucchini or yellow squash
1 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided, to taste
6 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon curry powder
½ teaspoon dried thyme
1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes
4 cups (32 ounces) vegetable broth
2 cups water
2 bay leaves
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 cups chopped greens, such as kale, collard greens, chard or spinach
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Warm 3 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat. Once the oil is shimmering, add the chopped onion, carrot, celery, seasonal vegetables and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Cook, stirring often, until the onion has softened and is turning translucent, about 6 to 8 minutes.
Add the garlic, curry powder and thyme. Cook until fragrant while stirring frequently, about 1 minute. Pour in the diced tomatoes with their juices and cook for a few more minutes, stirring often.
Pour in the broth and water. Add ½ teaspoon more salt, 2 bay leaves and the red pepper flakes. Season generously with freshly ground black pepper. Raise the heat and bring the mixture to a boil, then partially cover the pot and reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer.
Cook for 25 minutes, then remove the lid and add the chopped greens. Continue simmering for 5 minutes or more, until the greens have softened to your liking.
Remove the pot from heat and remove the bay leaves. Stir in the lemon juice and remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Taste and season with more salt, pepper and/or red pepper flakes.
Recipe adapted from cookieandkate.com.
The best broccoli cheese soup
5 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
1 onion, diced
1 clove minced garlic
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken stock
2 cups half-and-half
3 cups broccoli florets, diced into bite-size pieces, plus 1 cup diced stems, optional
2 large carrots, sliced into thin rounds
3/4 teaspoon salt, or to taste
3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika or regular paprika, optional and to taste
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard powder, optional and to taste
Pinch cayenne pepper
8 ounces grated extra-sharp cheddar cheese, with a small amount reserved for garnishing
In a small saucepan, add 1 tablespoon butter, onion and sauté over medium heat until the onion is translucent and barely browned, about 4 minutes. Stir intermittently.
Add the garlic and cook about 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and set pan aside.
In a large heavy-bottom pot, add 4 tablespoons butter, flour, and cook over medium heat for about 3 to 5 minutes, whisking constantly, until thickened. Slowly add the vegetable stock, whisking constantly. Slowly add the half-and-half, whisking constantly.
Allow mixture to simmer over low heat for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until it has reduced and thickened some. Whisk intermittently to reincorporate the skin that inevitably forms.
While mixture is simmering, chop the broccoli and carrots. After simmering 15 to 20 minutes, add the broccoli, carrots, and the onion and garlic you previously set aside.
Add the salt, pepper, optional paprika, optional dry mustard powder and optional cayenne. Stir to combine. Allow soup to simmer over low heat for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until it has thickened, stirring occasionally.
After simmering 20 to 25 minutes, add most of the cheese, reserving a small amount for garnishing bowls. Stir in the cheese until melted and incorporated fully, less than 1 minute.
Transfer soup to bowls, garnish with reserved cheese, and serve immediately.
Recipe adapted from averiecooks.com.
