Spring has sprung: The birds are chirping, the greens are growing and the skunks are spraying.
It can’t be a coincidence that my dog was sprayed at the same time last year. I don’t care to research the spraying pattern of neighborhood skunks — rather, I choose to focus on the greens growing.
I’m not usually keen on hurrying out so readily first thing in the morning, but because my dog is ruined and it looks like I’ll need to burn down the house, spring greens research is a welcome respite. Spinach is the name of this distraction game.
Spinach is a green that I have year-round, whether I’m growing it, receiving it from a better gardener or buying it. It’s just so versatile and packed with nutrients.
There is but one drawback, and this is one worth research: spinach teeth. and I don’t mean spinach in your teeth — raw spinach makes for fuzzy-feeling teeth.
I thought maybe it was a personal problem, but no, our problems are rarely unique. The fuzzy teeth feel is caused by higher levels of oxalic acid than other greens we typically eat raw.
Oxalic acid is called an anti-nutrient because it blocks the body’s ability to absorb nutrients by bonding with minerals. In spinach, calcium is being blocked. It then combines with the oxalic acid to create calcium oxalate crystals that don’t dissolve in water. These crystals are hanging out in your mouth, resulting in that fuzzy teeth feeling. They are also why some people think of spinach as bitter.
The moral of this story is that when your dog and your house are ruined, there’s a silver lining to evacuating: research time. Now we all know why spinach makes our teeth feel funny, and it’s no big deal. Keep on keeping on. Eat the spinach.
Spinach doesn’t mind a little cold weather, so it’s growing great now. If you haven’t planted it yet, go ahead. It’s time. Or buy it from a farmers market. If it doesn’t have spinach, there will be lots of other fun greens to choose from, promise. ’Tis the greens season.
Try these recipes to enjoy yours, fuzzy teeth and all.
Garlic-sesame sauteed spinach
1 garlic clove, grated
2 scallions, thinly sliced
2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
1 teaspoon rice vinegar
1/2 teaspoon sugar
Pinch red pepper flakes (optional)
1 pound fresh spinach, trimmed and washed
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, for pan
In a medium bowl, stir together garlic, scallions, sesame seeds, sesame oil, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and pepper flakes if using. Roughly chop spinach into large pieces.
Add a thin layer of olive oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Add spinach and cook until bright green and wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Use tongs to transfer spinach to the bowl with sauce, and toss to coat. Let cool for 5 minutes, then taste and adjust seasonings as desired.
Recipe source: delish.com.
Weeknight tortellini piccata
2 9-ounce packages tortellini
10 ounces fresh spinach
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons thyme
2 teaspoons oregano
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ cup vegetable broth
3-4 tablespoons capers
1 tablespoon liquid from capers
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 bunch fresh parsley, basil or a mixture
Freshly grated Parmesan
Cook the pasta as instructed on the packaging. While the pasta cooks, heat olive oil in a pan and add the minced garlic and capers. Cook for 1 minute at medium-high heat. Season with salt, thyme, oregano and peppers, and mix together to combine.
Pour vegetable stock into the pan and gently stir. Next, add the liquid from the capers and the lemon juice. Stir to combine.
Once the pasta is cooked, drain and add the tortellini to the pan. Gently toss the pasta until it’s coated generously in the piccata sauce. Add more salt and pepper if needed. Stir in the fresh spinach. Serve with a garnish of fresh basil or parsley and enjoy.
Recipe adapted from munchyesta.com.
