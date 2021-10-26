The spooky season is upon us. Many love this time of year for the pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters, but I’m here for the cookies that look like bloody bandages and the foot-shaped meatloafs with garlic toenails.
I yearn to be out-Halloweenied. I look for you. I celebrate you. You make me improve my vision for my eyeball cake pops.
In the big picture, I’m an amateur. I love costumes and silly food and stuff that’s trying to be spooky but isn’t actually spooky because that would be scary, and I don’t like scary. Only spooky.
Gore is fine, but only when it comes to the Halloweenie food. Because it’s food, it can’t be scary. Follow along.
It all comes down to how it feels good to celebrate. Pick apart the things that make you happy into smaller parts and celebrate the smaller parts, and keep doing that until you’re so excited about the teeny tiny crumbs of life.
That’s what Halloween is to me, and that is how I’ve come to draw jack-o’-lantern faces with permanent marker on oranges, push plastic vampire teeth into the holes of doughnuts and stick candy eyes on all things edible, because they automatically make anything seem alive and that is — you guessed it — spooky.
Find joy in dinner. Mold the meat into a skull shape or a gnarly foot before you pop it in the oven. Splatter red icing “blood” on those cookies. Cut a jack-o’-lantern face in the stuffed peppers. Carve a small watermelon or pumpkin and make it “vomit” chopped fruit on to a platter. Add a little red food coloring to the Rice Krispies treats and pat them into “hamburger” patties. Ick. Gross. More!
Beverages up the “wow” factor. They mean you are fully committed.
Dry ice makes any drink super spooky. Add black food coloring to the lemonade. Peel apples and carve out creepy faces; dry them out in the oven at a low temperature to make shrunken heads for cups of cider. They’re very impressive and easy to make.
Enjoy this spooky season with these recipes.
Spooky quinoa-stuffed peppers
3 cups cooked quinoa
1 4-ounce can green chiles
1 cup corn kernels
1/2 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed
1/2 cup petite diced tomatoes
1/2 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon chili powder, or more to taste
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
6 bell peppers, tops cut, stemmed and seeded (use a small knife to carve face)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine quinoa, green chiles, corn, beans, tomatoes, cheeses, cilantro, cumin, garlic, onion and chili powder, salt and pepper, to taste.
Spoon the filling into each bell pepper cavity. Place on baking dish, cavity side up, and bake until the peppers are tender and the filling is heated through, about 30 minutes.
Recipe adapted from damndelicious.net
Roasted red pepper deviled eggs
8 large eggs
1/4 cup drained and chopped jarred roasted red peppers
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon paprika, plus | more for sprinkling
Salt and pepper
3 chives, cut into 16 1/2-inch pieces
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Gently lower eggs into water, return to a boil and reduce heat to a low simmer. Cook eggs 11 minutes, drain and place in a large bowl of ice water. Cool completely, at least 10 minutes.
Crack eggs and carefully peel under cool running water. Slice in half lengthwise, scoop out yolks and place them in a food processor with peppers, mayonnaise, mustard and paprika. Cover and refrigerate whites. Process yolk mixture until smooth; taste and season with salt and pepper.
Transfer yolk mixture to a pastry bag fitted with a large round tip or a large ziplock bag. If using a bag, squeeze out air, seal and snip off a corner. Pipe about filling into center of each egg white, to resemble a pumpkin. Set a piece of chive diagonally into filling to resemble a stem. Sprinkle yolks with paprika and serve.
Recipe adapted from myrecipes.com
