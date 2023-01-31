Since winter insists on continuing to rear its frigid head, I’ve been forced to dig a little deeper for solutions to warmth and happiness. It should come as no surprise that they come in the form of soups and breads.
As with many Southern dishes, spoon bread seems so familiar. It’s like getting in the wrong car. You assumed it was yours until you knew for sure that it wasn’t. Once that realization hits, it’s all so clear. It looks the same, but it doesn’t smell right and whose scarf is that?
Spoon bread is so very similar to the corny dishes I grew up with, but it’s just a wee bit different. It’s like what I know as corn casserole, but more like corn souffle. But it’s neither.
It’s spoon bread in all of its corny, puffy perfection: not dry or crumbly enough to be cornbread but definitely makes me want it in my soup, but not quite casserole because I want it in my soup. It’s just its own thing. Like oobleck, but spoon bread.
While the ingredients are essentially the same as cornbread, the method of preparation is what creates the lovely spoonable texture. Cornmeal and hot milk or water are stirred together to make a mush, then whisked; tempered eggs are then added with baking powder and salt.
The mixture is poured into a hot baking dish where melted butter is waiting, and then it goes in the oven where the edges immediately start rising souffle style. The butter begins to pool in the soft middle. It’s a thing of beauty.
And just like its close cousin cornbread, spoon bread accepts add-ins beautifully. Stir in some shredded cheese, chopped jalapenos or bacon to your heart’s content.
But it is delicious all on its own, promise. I had mine with chicken chowder (with a whole bag of riced cauliflower stirred in that no one realized was in there), which turned out to be a perfect pairing. Try these recipes on those long, two-movie, card-playing, couch-napping, dog-snuggling, fill-the-bird-feeders, weekend-recipe-making sort of days.
Chunky chicken chowder
1 ½ pounds chicken breasts
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 large onion, chopped
10 to 12 thyme sprigs, in a bundle
2 bay leaves
4 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
4 cups chicken stock
2 russet potatoes, peeled and cubed
8 ounces frozen corn
2 tablespoons flour
2 cups milk
1 cup half and half
1 lemon, halved for spritzing
Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Add 2 tablespoons of the butter and the oil to a large stock pot on medium-high heat. When the butter is melted and oil is hot, add the chicken. Brown on all sides, then remove the meat to a plate.
Lower the heat slightly and add the onions, thyme and bay leaves. Season onions with salt and saute until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until the garlic is tender, about 4 minutes more.
Stir chicken back into the pot and add stock. Raise the heat, bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Add the potatoes and frozen corn and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes more.
Meanwhile, make a paste with the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and the flour in a small bowl and set aside. When the potatoes are tender remove the thyme sprigs and the bay leaves. Lower the heat and add the milk, half-and-half and the flour paste in bits. Stir to mix and allow the flour to blend into the chowder. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper. Transfer the chowder to a serving bowl and spritz with lemon before serving.
Adapted from foodnetwork.com.
Easy spoon bread
3 tablespoons butter
3 cups milk
1 cup cornmeal
3 eggs beaten
½ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoon baking powder
¼ cup sugar
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Put butter in 1 1/2 quart casserole dish and place in oven.
Heat the milk in a large saucepan until fine bubbles start surfacing around the sides of the pan. Slowly add the cornmeal to the milk, whisking to combine. Once well combined, whisk several tablespoons of the hot cornmeal mixture into the beaten eggs and stir to warm the eggs. Repeat again adding several more tablespoons of the hot cornmeal mixture and stirring.
Add the warmed (tempered) eggs, salt, baking powder and sugar to the cornbread mixture, stirring to combine. Carefully pour the mixture into the hot casserole dish and bake for 35 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve warm.
Adapted from smalltownwoman.com.
