Often when people say, “There’s no better time than the present to (insert unsavory task here)," it’s a thought no one wants to hear. But this time is different. Stay with me.
There really is no better time than spring to try to eat more veggies and less meat. The sun is shining, birds are chirping and food is growing. It’s the season of renewal.
If meat is always on the menu, commit to a meatless Monday here and there. Make it breezy, like it’s no big deal. Maybe no one will notice.
A hearty vegetable soup, fat slabs of baked eggplant Parmesan or a dish heavy with meaty mushrooms are a great way to transition, or at least to trick any diehard meat eaters into not thinking about the lack of it.
Now is also the time to plant some of those veggies you’re going to be eating so many of. I attended an event recently with Robert Balek, field specialist in horticulture with the University of Missouri Extension, and learned I’m already slightly behind in planting.
It’s OK. We could have started planting our cool weather seeds a couple of weeks ago, but it’s not too late. We’re just missing that head start. Tardy to the party, no big deal.
Go ahead and plant seeds for kale, spinach and leafy greens, and put seedlings in for cruciferous veggies such as broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts. You can use big pots, so don’t let a lack of garden space hold you back.
Also, Balek is pretty much our local rock star of all things gardening, so I highly recommend looking him up on Facebook and attending one of his talks. Fangirl over here. He speaks at the Carthage Community Garden at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. He knows all the things, so bring your weird questions.
Plant spring veggies now if you’re able, and if not, visit our local farmers markets. We are fortunate to have several great ones.
Try these meatless meals with your harvest or farmers market haul.
Baked eggplant Parmesan
- 2 medium eggplants (about 2 pounds total), sliced into 1/2-inch thick rounds
- 2 cups Panko bread crumbs
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly-cracked black pepper
- 2 large eggs
- 4 cups marinara sauce
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 2/3 cup finely-grated or shaved Parmesan cheese, plus extra for serving
- 1 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
Prep the oven and baking sheet(s). Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a large sheet pan (or two half sheet pans) with parchment paper, and set aside.
In a shallow bowl, whisk together the bread crumbs, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and 1 teaspoon sea salt and black pepper until combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs with 2 tablespoons water.
Dip an eggplant round in the egg mixture so that is evenly coated on all sides, then transfer to the breadcrumb mixture and coat on all sides, then place it on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining eggplant rounds until they are all coated and evenly spaced on the baking sheet(s).
Bake for 25 minutes, until the eggplant is softened and mostly cooked through. Transfer baking sheet(s) to a wire rack and set aside.
Spread 1/2 cup marinara sauce evenly across the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Place half of the eggplant in a layer along the bottom of the dish, topped evenly with 1 cup marinara sauce, 1 cup mozzarella, all of the Parmesan and half of the basil. Repeat layers with remaining eggplant, remaining marinara sauce, and the remaining Mozzarella.
Bake for 20-25 minutes until the cheese is melted and starts to turn slightly golden around the edges. Transfer pan to a wire cooling rack and sprinkle with the remaining basil and extra Parmesan.
Adapted from gimmesomeoven.com
Spring minestrone soup with chickpeas and vegetables
- 1 cup dry garbanzo beans (or substitute 2 cans)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 cups chopped fennel bulb or celery
- 4–6 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 cups veggie stock or chicken stock
- 4 cups water
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
- 1 teaspoon coriander
- 4 ounces pasta (such as little elbows, orzo, mini shells, penne)
- 4 cups finely chopped green veggies (any combination of broccoli, green beans, spring peas, kale, asparagus, peas, cauliflower)
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme (or 1 teaspoon dried)
- 1/4 cup fresh tarragon
- 1–2 tablespoons lemon juice, more to taste
- 1 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley or scallions
- Garnish options: finely grated Romano cheese, gremolata, croutons, a dollop of sour cream or drizzle of good olive oil, tarragon, fresh herbs
Soak dry garbanzo beans in a bowl of water for 8-10 hours. Drain. In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and fennel and saute 2-3 minutes, stirring often. Turn heat to medium and cook for 5 more minutes or until tender. Add garlic, cook 2-3 more minutes.
Add stock, water, spices and salt and the soaked chickpeas and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer on medium-low for 20 minutes or until chickpeas are tender. (If using canned chickpeas, drain and rinse and simmer 3 minutes.)
Add pasta, bring to a boil, and when the pasta is about halfway cooked, add the vegetables.
When pasta is cooked and veggies are just tender and bright green, stir in parsley and tarragon. Add the lemon juice a tablespoon at a time, tasting. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.
Serve in bowls and garnish with more tarragon, gremolata, grated Romano, chili flakes, croutons or a dollop of sour cream.
Adapted from feastingathome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.