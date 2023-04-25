There is plenty of internet garbage I can resist clicking on, but “What’s Your State’s Signature Dish?” isn’t one of them. I already know what it’s going to say, but let me just check again. Just in case.
Yeah, yeah, yeah. Missouri is always St.Louis-famous toasted ravioli, gooey butter cake, floppy pizza and Kansas City barbecue. Sometimes we’ll get a shoutout for Springfield cashew chicken.
In the Four-States Area, we are pretty far removed from the foods Missouri is known for as far as I can tell. But I get it. There’s a lot of ground to cover in a state and these folks are hitting the highlights. So I did the same on a small scale.
On a recent trip to St. Louis, we knocked out two of them and had toasted ravioli twice in two days without even trying. They were served at a wedding reception at a nice GREEK restaurant, if that tells you what a St. Louis mainstay they are. and they were ordered with another St. Louis original, Imo’s pizza, the evening prior.
This may not be popular opinion, but I have to get it out: I don’t think toasted ravioli is that great. It’s a perfectly lovely square of ravioli breaded and fried so that it becomes a handheld appetizer.
Meh. It’s fine. They’re not NOT good. They’re just ... fine. I would never order them as an appetizer if there were other options, but if they’re at the table I’ll have one. It’s like that. But, when in Rome — I had them twice in two days and it was anticlimactic both times.
But the Imo’s pizza with its cracker-thin crust and weird provel cheese stood up.
A note on provel cheese: it’s a white processed cheese product made up of cheddar, Swiss and provolone cheeses among other things. It always has a soft, melty texture. Always.
You’ll be hard pressed to find this strange, mostly yummy cheese food outside of the St. Louis metro area. Probably for the best. Again, when in Rome: If something is a regional favorite, I’m darn well going to try it if the opportunity is presented.
Unfortunately gooey butter cake did not cross my path on this visit, but I’m very familiar with this super-sweet yellow confection.
It should be known that I didn’t know of its existence until I was a full-on adult with a St.Louis-born roommate. It seems pretty hyper-regional to be a Missouri-signature dish, but I don’t make the rules. I do love it, but it’s wicked sweet. There’s a time and a place.
Try these recipes for “Missouri’s signature dishes” when the time is right.
St. Louis toasted ravioli
1 large egg
2 tablespoons whole milk
¾ cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs
½ teaspoon salt (Optional)
½ 25-ounce package frozen cheese ravioli, thawed
3 cups vegetable oil for frying, or as needed
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
Marinara sauce for serving
Whisk egg and milk together in a small bowl. Whisk bread crumbs and salt together in a second small bowl. Dip each ravioli in milk mixture, then in bread crumbs to coat.
Heat 2 inches oil in a large, heavy pan until a small amount of breading sizzles and turns brown. Fry ravioli, a few at a time, until golden, about 1 minute per side. Drain on paper towels.
Sprinkle warm ravioli with Parmesan and serve immediately with hot marinara sauce on the side. Recipe adapted from allrecipes.com.
Gooey butter cake
Bottom layer:
2 cups cake flour
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 egg, at room temperature
1/2 cup butter, melted
2 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Top layer:
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
2 large eggs, at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup butter, melted
16 ounces powdered sugar, sifted, reserve a few tablespoons for sprinkling over top
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 9-by-13-inch pan with foil and spray with cooking spray.
Sift together the cake flour, sugar, baking powder, and kosher salt into a large mixing bowl. Stir together. Add the egg, melted butter, milk, and vanilla. Mix to combine completely. Press the dough evenly in the bottom of prepared pan.
To prepare the top layer, beat the cream cheese until it’s smooth. Add the eggs, vanilla and melted butter. Mix until combined. Stir in powdered sugar and mix until smooth.
Pour the batter on top of the bottom layer. Spread it out evenly.
Bake 35-40 minutes. Sprinkle with reserved powdered sugar when cool. Recipe adapted from thatskinnychickcanbake.com.
