Baking season is about to hit hard and heavy. We (I) could go into it like we (I) always do, making every delicious cookie, biscotti and sprinkled confection we want until there’s no butter, counter space or takers left.
It’s difficult to summon the imagery now, but there will come a time when the holiday baked goods will become too much. Too many sweets, too many crumbs, too many sprinkles, too much excess — especially cookies past their prime all zipped together in plastic bags when everything tastes just a wee bit like peppermint. Bleh.
We know what we’re getting into. Let’s harness this premature holiday-food energy into baking for those whose love for us is truly unconditional. Our dogs want only a kind touch, a loving look, access to the outdoors and regular feeding times.
Pour out this initial baking urge into making treats for (wo)man’s best friend. Because guess what? When the treats are stale by the time you gift them, the recipient won’t notice or care. Making dog treats now is a brilliant use of time and holiday enthusiasm.
It’s an ideal scenario, with the exception of eating bits of dough as you go along. When all is said and done, you’ve tricked your brain into making “cookies” while filling a gift need for someone with well-loved dogs.
You could keep this treat train going and bake to your holiday heart’s content. Make cute little gift bags for your neighbors’ dogs, your baristas and your mailman(person).
When a beer-brewing friend gave me a 5-gallon bucket of spent grain recently, most went to the chickens, but I set some aside for making dog treats. If you do procure spent grain, make sure to ask if they’ve come in contact with hops, which are toxic to dogs.
With or without spent grain, make the treats. I used the rolling pin and the cookie cutters, which really helped get some of that cold-weather baking need out of my system.
Freeze or refrigerate your treats, because they will get moldy if left out. Take my word for it. What’s the worst thing that will happen to them in the fridge? They might dry out? Dogs don’t care.
Now, go forth and spoil those pooches with these recipes.
Spent grain dog treats
4 cups spent grain
2 cups whole wheat flour (plus extra for the counter, rolling pin, and adjusting stickiness of the dough)
1 cup peanut butter
2 eggs
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Dump all ingredients into a big bowl. Get your paws in there and mix everything thoroughly until you’ve got a nice dough ball. Add flour as needed if it’s too sticky.
Separate your dough into three smaller dough balls for easier handling. Pop an extra helping of flour on top of each one.
Generously flour up your clean, dry counter and rolling pin, and roll that dough ball into a dough pancake. Using your adorable assortment of dog cookie cutters, cut out as many dog treats as you can, rerolling the scraps as needed.
Place the treats on an ungreased cookie sheet and place in the oven for 30 minutes. Then, reduce the oven to 225 degrees for an additional 2 hours. This helps dry out the treats so they’re good and crunchy, and inhibits mold.
Once the treats are dry, allow them to cool, and store them in an airtight container.
Recipe adapted from redrockbrewing.com.
Easy homemade dog treats
2 cups oats
2 medium ripe bananas
½ cup natural peanut butter
Preheat your oven to 300 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Add the oats to a food processor and grind until they reach a fine powder. Add the bananas and peanut butter and blend until a sticky dough is formed.
Remove from the food processor and roll out on a lightly floured surface. (Use whole wheat flour, more ground oats, or another dog-safe flour that you have on hand). Use cookie cutters to cut out the treats.
Lay the treats on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the treats are puffed up a bit, dry and dark brown on the bottoms (they will still feel soft when first removed from the oven). The treats will get a bit more firm once they are cool but will still be a slightly softer dog treat. Store in an airtight container.
Recipe adapted from itdoesnttastelike chicken.com.
