Waste not, want not. That’s what they say. I ran across a photo recently of a jar of the most beautiful ruby red liquid. It was mesmerizing. But it was packed with … something. Upon closer inspection, I realized they were strawberry tops, green leaves and all. By golly.
Fast forward through the pondering, frowning and quick internet rabbit-holing, to me shuffling through the fridge to get to the strawberries. Normally I cut the tops off for the chickens; Whitney Houston, one of my backyard chickens, is a big fruit fan. I feel like the others eat the strawberry tops just so she can’t have them all. Chicken life, man. They’re essentially just a bunch of mean girls.
So I cut the tops off the strawberries, pushing aside pangs of guilt knowing how much Whitney Houston loves them, and placed them in a quart-sized jar. My quick research told me I could really use just about any kind of vinegar to soak them. Knowing I wanted to attempt to re-create a version of my favorite fruit vinegars from the Carthage Olive Oil Co., I used white balsamic vinegar. But you can use rice vinegar, apple cider or regular old white distilled vinegar, and it will be strawberry flavored at the end.
The type of vinegar you use comes down to how you want to use this gorgeous creation. Salad dressing is the no-brainer. Swirled with a little extra-virgin olive oil and drizzled over a spinach salad with toasted pecans and sliced strawberries? Perfection. But your strawberry top vinegar can be used however you use vinegar normally; it will just be extra pretty and strawberry-licious.
I knew going into this berry vinegar adventure that I wanted to use mine for shrubs, which are vinegar-based, super refreshing drinks made with fizzy water. Alcohol can be added for a cocktail, but they are the perfect mocktail without: pretty, fizzy and zingy. Using white balsamic for this omits the need to add sugar, so that’s another reason I chose to use it. It’s sweet and zippy all on its own; the strawberry tops add just enough flavor and color.
Strawberry top vinegar is an ideal way to use the whole berry, but other fruits work too. Muddle them a bit in the jar to get the juices flowing, and then top with your vinegar of choice. Let them rest on the counter for a couple of days, and then strain out the fruit. Ta-da! Keep it in the fridge to be safe, although it’s probably fine on the counter. Probably.
Try this easy recipe for summer salads.
Low-waste strawberry top vinaigrette
1 cup strawberry tops
½ lemon, juiced
3 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
3 teaspoons maple syrup
3 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
Sea salt and pepper to taste
Add all ingredients to a clean mason jar. Use the back of a spoon to gently press down for about a minute. Close the lid and shake. Refrigerate overnight, then enjoy on salads.
Source: justinecooksvegan.com
