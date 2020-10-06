No state in this year’s Tasty States adventure has inspired me to get in the kitchen like this week’s state, North Dakota. I didn’t see that coming.
North Dakota’s cuisine is a mouthwatering menu of comfort food influenced by Native American, Scandinavian and German inhabitants.
I’m a sucker for dumplings — or anything dough-based, truth be told. Add cheese, and it’s hopeless. Whether it’s the cooler fall temperatures, a constant sense of impending doom or a combination of both, North Dakota’s cuisine came along at just the right time.
Kase knoephla, also called cheese buttons, might be the star of the show. They’re the German version of what I would call a pierogi, but many countries have their take on a filled dumpling.
Dough is rolled thin, filled with cheese and then boiled to become soft, chewy comfort food perfection. Eat them in a broth or creamy soup, or pan fry them with onions and drizzle with sour cream for a meal on their own. They’re a warm hug from the inside.
Fleischkuechle is another favorite of German origin. It’s basically a fried meat pie, much like an English pasty or an Italian calzone. Ground beef, onions and perhaps veggies are placed on half of a circle of dough, the circle is folded in half and sealed, then baked or deep-fried until golden and full of blister-inducing magma.
Seriously, let them cool for a bit before tearing into them. You’ve been warned.
Kuchen is German for cake, and like cake found around the world, kuchen comes in many forms. Topped with fruit, sweet cheese or cinnamon and sugar, kuchen is simple, delicious and a standard in homes and cafes throughout North Dakota.
Try the recipes below for a hint of North Dakota.
Cheese buttons (kase knoepfla)
Dough:
2 1/2 cups flour
1 egg
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup water
Filling:
2 cups dry-curd cottage cheese (ricotta is a good substitute)
1 egg
Salt and pepper to taste
Diced green onions to taste (optional)
Mix dough ingredients together and roll dough about 1/4-inch thick. Cut into 4-inch squares.
Stir filling ingredients together, and then place a spoonful of filling on half of each square. Fold dough over and pinch sides together securely to make the "buttons."
Put buttons into a kettle of salted, boiling water and cook for no more than 10 minutes. (They're done when they float.) Boil and handle gently, using a slotted spoon to remove buttons to drain.
Fry with butter and onion. Cheese buttons also can be served in soup, either with a broth or creamy base.
Kuchen
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/2 cup sugar
1 large egg
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1 cup sour cream
1 1/2 cups flour
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
Topping:
1/4 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup flour
1/4 teaspoon cloves
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
3 cups peaches, peeled and sliced thin (substitute berries, plums or pears)
Grease a 9-by-13-inch pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl cream together the 1/2 cup melted butter and the 1/2 cup sugar. Blend in the eggs and sour cream. Mix in 1 1/2 cups of flour and the baking powder. Spread the dough in the prepared pan.
For the topping: In a small bowl, mix the butter, sugar, brown sugar, flour, cloves and cinnamon. Sprinkle half of the topping over the cake dough, place the peach slices over the entire surface and sprinkle the remaining topping to cover the kuchen.
Bake on the center rack in the oven for 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool to serve.
Recipe adapted from www.gooddinnermom.com
