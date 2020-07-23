If animals are more to your liking than people, Montana is the state for you.
There’s an average of six people per square mile, and no state has as many mammal species. It is literally where the elk, deer, grizzly bears, bison, moose AND the antelope roam.
Montana has wide open spaces, wild game galore and panoramic views to rival any in the world. Nestled among the mountains, lakes and plains are colonies of Hutterites, a faith group similar to the Amish and Mennonites, who live communally in groups of 15 or so families. They are a force in Montana’s agriculture, producing 98 percent of the state’s eggs and a good portion of the pork and poultry.
Hutterite women bake bread weekly, and take turns cooking for the commune. Try the recipe for nookala below, for a tasty example of a main course dish.
Western Montana is the sweet spot for growing Flathead cherries, the name given to all sweet cherries grown in that region. They’re grown in an area east of Flathead Lake, which is protected from harsh winter temperatures and late-spring frosts.
Montana’s 600-acre sweet spot produces upwards of 2 million pounds of sweet cherries each year. Sweet cherries are in supermarkets now, so check yours to see if they’re some of those sweet Montana Flathead cherries.
There’s also huckleberry everything. Huckleberries aren’t terribly common in our area, but we can substitute blueberries in recipes, no problem.
Huckleberries are smaller, but very similar in every way. In Montana, you’ll find huckleberry pie, huckleberry jam, huckleberry syrup, huckleberry muffins and just about anything else you can imagine. The question seems to be, “but can I put huckleberries in it?” Looks like the answer is always yes.
Try these recipes for a taste of Montana.
------------------------------
Nookala (traditional Hutterite egg dumpling soup)
½ cup butter, slightly softened
4 eggs
2 cups flour
¼ teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon baking powder
1 cup diced, cooked chicken
8 cups chicken broth
In a large pot, bring broth to a boil. In a bowl, beat butter and eggs together. Stir in flour, salt and baking powder to form a slightly sticky dough. Drop by teaspoonfuls into boiling chicken broth and simmer for 15 minutes.
Recipe adapted from www.naturesyoke.com
------------------------------
Bison burgers with cabernet onions
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
3 cups sliced onions
¾ cup cabernet sauvignon or other dry red wine
1 pound ground bison
2 tablespoons chopped shallots
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon dried thyme
4 hamburger buns
Sliced cheddar cheese
Dijon mustard
1 small head of escarole, leaves separated
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a heavy medium skillet set over medium-high heat. Add onions, season with salt, and cook until tender and golden, stirring often, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, and continue to cook until very tender and well browned, about 15 minutes longer. Add wine and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes.
Preheat broiler. Gently mix bison, shallots, salt, and thyme in a large bowl. Shape into four ½-inch-thick patties. Heat remaining tablespoon oil in a heavy large skillet over high heat. Season burgers with salt and pepper. Cook until well browned, about 2 minutes per side for medium rare.
Open buns and arrange, cut-side up, on a rimmed baking sheet. Place cheese slices on bun tops. Broil until cheese is melted and bottoms are lightly toasted, about 1 minute. Spread bottoms with mustard. Top each with escarole leaves, a burger, and onions. Cover with bun tops, press lightly, and serve.
Recipe adapted from www.cheatsheet.com
------------------------------
Chocolate chip cherry bars
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
1 cup light brown sugar, packed
1 large egg
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt, optional
3/4 to 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 cup pitted cherries, fresh or frozen
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-by-8-inch pan with aluminum foil, spray with cooking spray; set aside.
In a medium microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter, about 60 seconds. To the melted butter, add the brown sugar and stir to combine. Add the egg, vanilla, and stir to combine. Add the flour, salt, and stir until just combined, taking care not to over mix or the blondies will be tough. Fold in chocolate chips and cherries, and pour batter into prepared pan.
Bake for 27 to 32 minutes, or until edges begin to slightly pull away from sides of pan and center is set. Allow bars to cool before slicing and serving.
Recipe adapted from www.averiecooks.com
