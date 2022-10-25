Sushi bowls are a “work smarter, not harder” weeknight meal.
I’ve made no qualms about my love of sushi, and making it at home with a group for a special occasion. It’s not a weeknight meal situation, but sushi bowls totally are.
Think of them as deconstructed sushi rolls. All of the components are present; they are just in a pretty pile rather than a tight little rollup.
There are merits to both, but just know that once you take a bite they’re the same. Flavor and texture is all there, no matter the form. For a healthy weeknight dinner, sushi bowls are the clear winner.
Start with brown rice for the health factor. It’s always best to keep the germ intact if it works for the dish, and it definitely works here.
I like to add some quinoa into the mix, too, for added protein and fiber. Other whole grains work great as well. This is a safe space to let your crunchy, healthy side shine.
Next, pick your protein. I’m a big fan of salmon, shrimp or barely-seared tuna, but you could go vegetarian easily with edamame stepping in for protein help, or top it all with a lovely, halved boiled egg sprinkled with a little crunchy salt and sesame seeds. Drool.
The veggie options are where this gets exciting. Unlike with sushi rolls, the sky’s the limit. The veggies are not bound by shape or their ability to be sliced into long, skinny matchsticks. Anything goes.
Go with what’s fresh and in season. Cubed, roasted butternut squash is perfection. Cucumber and avocado are sushi mainstays and always welcome to the party. Shredded carrots are great, as well as snow peas. Whatever you lik e is going to be delicious.
I want to say that nori, otherwise known as roasted seaweed spectacular, is a necessity. But if seaweed is what’s keeping you from enjoying sushi, I’m here to let you know that, gulp, it’s OK to omit it.
But if you do, then add some chopped kale, spinach or crisp napa cabbage to round things out. A sushi bowl without a dark green just doesn’t feel right. But my right isn’t everyone’s right, and that’s fine. Go. Live your best sushi bowl life. My judgment is not yours to have.
Sauces are the icing on the sushi bowl cake. Soy sauce is a given; it gives the whole bowl that full-bodied umami everything. I add a generous dollop of wasabi because I like to breathe fire out of my nostrils like a dragon.
Yum-yum sauce is my daughter’s favorite, which can be found bottled at grocery stores, or just whisk mayonnaise with a little vinegar, a dash of garlic powder and a squirt of ketchup for the same effect; add a dot of sriracha for kick. Don’t forget the pickled ginger for a palate-cleansing full-sushi experience.
Try these takes on sushi bowls for a quick, healthy dinner this week.
Easy sushi bowl
2 cups of cooked brown rice
1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons of rice vinegar, divided
1 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
8 ounces preferred seafood, cooked or not
1 cup peeled, diced cucumber
1/2 avocado, thinly sliced
1 sheet nori seaweed, cut into strips
2 teaspoons sesame seeds
1 tablespoon green onions
2 teaspoons sesame oil
Optional: wasabi paste, soy sauce, pickled ginger
Place rice in a bowl; add 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon rice vinegar and 1 teaspoon sugar. Stir until thoroughly combined. Divide the rice between two bowls.
In a small bowl place the cucumber along with the sesame oil, sesame seeds and 2 teaspoons of rice vinegar. Toss to coat the cucumbers. Add salt to taste.
Spoon the cucumbers onto the rice. Arrange the fish and avocado on top of the rice. Sprinkle with green onions and nori strips.
Serve immediately, with wasabi, soy sauce and/or ginger if desired. Recipe adapted from healthy fitnessmeals.com
Healthy sushi bowl
2 cups uncooked brown rice
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
¾ cup fresh squeezed orange juice
3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce or tamari
3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
3 tablespoons sesame oil
3 sheets nori seaweed
½ cup shelled edamame
3 carrots
2 green onions
1 cucumber
1 avocado
Make the rice, according to the package instructions. Over low heat in a dry skillet, toast sesame seeds for several minutes, stirring frequently and watching closely, until lightly browned.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the fresh orange juice, soy sauce, white wine vinegar and sesame oil. Set aside.
Slice the nori paper into thin shreds. Prepare the edamame according to package instructions (if fresh, place shelled edamame in boiling water for a few minutes until bright green). Peel and shred the carrots. Thinly slice the green onions. Chop the cucumber into thin strips. Chop the avocado into slices or chunks.
To serve, place rice in a bowl. Top with carrots, cucumber, avocado, green onions, sesame seeds, and nori shreds. Drizzle with dressing.
Recipe source: acouple cooks.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.