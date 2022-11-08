Sometimes over the summer I would remember I planted sweet potatoes in the front flower bed, and I’d water them. Despite my neglect and honestly, utter disregard, disremembrance and disrespect of said sweet potatoes, they managed to grow into some fine tubers.
I planted them on a whim, knowing the vines would look lovely in the flower bed while there was food growing right beneath the surface. You know I love a good front yard garden that’s more than meets the eye. But then I forgot they were there, unless I was standing right in front of them.
Luckily, when I remembered they were there, I usually had a water hose in hand.
Fast forward to chilly nights with your protagonist wearing fuzzy socks (jubilantly located upon first effort) and flip flops, dragging potted plants hither and yon, plucking anything alive from their stems. Somehow, not too late, I remembered the slumbering sweet potatoes, all cozy in their underground lair.
A preamble to the big dig involved a brush of crumbly, dusty earth at the base of the plant. Behold: signs of life! Bulbous babies right beneath the surface. I quick-stepped to the spider-shed for just the right shovel to unearth my sleeping beauties. Long and narrow, but flat, not pointed, so as to cause them minimal injury.
Though small, they just kept coming until there was a small pile, but a pile it was! It was a sweet potato success, through and through.
Grab some sweet potatoes at a farmers market now, unless you forgot you had some growing in your front yard. Either way, try these savory sweet potato recipes, because where’s the challenge in making them sweeter?
Sweet potato and black bean chili
1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium-large sweet potato, peeled and diced
1 large onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons chili powder
4 teaspoons ground cumin
½ teaspoon ground chipotle chile
¼ teaspoon salt
2 ½ cups water
2 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed
1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes
4 teaspoons lime juice
½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add sweet potato and onion and cook, stirring often, until the onion is beginning to soften, about 4 minutes.
Add garlic, chili powder, cumin, chipotle and salt and cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds. Add water and bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook until the sweet potato is tender, 10 to 12 minutes.
Add beans, tomatoes and lime juice; increase heat to high and return to a simmer, stirring often. Reduce heat and simmer until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro.
Source: eatingwell.com.
Spicy Thai peanut sauce over roasted sweet potatoes and rice
Roasted vegetables
2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
1 red bell pepper, cored, deseeded, and sliced into bite-sized strips
2 tablespoons coconut oil (or olive oil)
¼ teaspoon cumin powder
Sea salt, to taste
Rice and garnishes
1 ¼ cup jasmine brown rice (or any variety of long-grain brown rice)
2 to 3 green onions/chives, sliced into thin rounds (green and white parts)
Handful cilantro, torn
Handful peanuts, crushed
Sriracha/hot sauce
Sauce
½ cup creamy peanut butter
¼ cup reduced-sodium tamari or soy sauce
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
2 cloves garlic, pressed
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons water
Bring a large pot of water to boil. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees with a rack in the middle and another rack near the top.
On a large, rimmed baking sheet, toss the sweet potato with a generous tablespoon of coconut oil, cumin and a sprinkle of salt. Arrange in a single layer, and set aside.
On a separate, smaller baking sheet, toss the bell pepper with about 1 teaspoon of coconut oil and a sprinkle of salt. Toss until lightly coated, and arrange in a single layer.
Roast the sweet potatoes on the middle rack for about 35 minutes, tossing halfway, and roast the peppers on the top rack for about 20 minutes, tossing halfway. The vegetables will be tender and caramelized on the edges when they are ready.
In the meantime, cook the rice: Once the water is boiling, pour in the rice and give it a stir. Boil the rice for 30 minutes, then turn off the heat and drain the rice. Return the rice to the pot and cover the pot. Let the rice steam that way for 10 minutes. Remove the lid, fluff the rice with a fork and season with salt to taste.
Make the sauce: In a bowl, whisk together the sauce ingredients. If the sauce is too thick or too spicy, whisk in a little more water.
Serve: In bowls, divide the rice and roasted vegetables. Drizzle each bowl generously with sauce, and top with a sprinkle of green onions, cilantro and peanuts.
Adapted from cookieandkate.com
