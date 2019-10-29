The jig is up. Back when my kid was a believer, the Switch Witch was a happy end to a long, sugar-fueled Halloween day.
My daughter would leave her haul of trick-or-treating candy outside her bedroom door to be switched out for something worthy of such a trade. A toy, trinket or book always did the job. Done and done. Everyone was happy.
Now that my daughter is 11 and knows everything about everything, the Switch Witch can’t pull off this feat of trickery any longer.
This year, I will use truth and sound logic instead. We’ll keep the chocolate (because why would we get rid of chocolate?) and save the inferior candies for making gingerbread houses or perhaps filling a piñata. The chocolate will be stashed in the freezer with the intention of making an over-the-top candy bar dessert during the holidays but most likely will be doled out slowly in times of need for the frozen bits of chocolate bliss they are. No questions asked.
There’s still time to prep your child or grandchild for the Switch Witch. There are books and poems online you can reference.
While those versions vary, the gist is the same: Kids can enjoy the goods on Halloween, then they’re swapped for something worth it overnight. A crucial step in said swap involves the child’s agreement in the deal — otherwise it’s just stealing.
Whether you go with the Switch Witch needing the candy for her cat or her bats or to fuel her candy-burning stove, the end result is the same. Less candy at a kid’s disposal is always a good thing.
Donating the candy to adults who don’t have access to their own trick-or-treat stash is a fine idea. Better yet, head up a candy drive and collect your friends’ and neighbors’ excess candy too. The following groups will mail your leftover Halloween candy in care packages to troops stationed overseas.
• Operation Gratitude
ATTN: Halloween Candy Program
21100 Lassen St.
Chatsworth, CA 91311-4278
• Operation Shoebox
8360 East Hwy 25
Belleview, FL 34420
• Operation Stars & Stripes Inc.
483 Old Canton Road, Suite 100
Marietta, GA 30068
Because the chocolate will melt in transit, keep it to use in these recipes.
----------------------------------------------
Leftover Halloween candy cookie bars
1 1/2 cups flour
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup old-fashioned oats
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/3 cup creamy peanut butter
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 large egg
1 large egg yolk
2 cups chopped candy bars
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan and set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, salt and oats. In a large bowl, or in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together butter, peanut butter, brown sugar and sugar until fluffy and light in color, 2 to 3 minutes. Add vanilla, egg and egg yolk. Mix together well. Add dry ingredients into the wet and mix just until combined. Stir in chopped candy bars.
Press batter into prepared pan. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until lightly browned on the edges.
Let the bars cool in the baking pan for 30 minutes before cutting into squares.
Recipe adapted from www.togetherasafamily.com.
----------------------------------------------
4-ingredient popcorn balls
10 ounces marshmallows
1/2 cup unsalted butter
10 cups popped popcorn
1 cup candy (M&Ms, candy corn, etc.)
Place popcorn in large bowl. In a pan on medium to low heat, melt the butter. Add 10 ounces of marshmallows and stir frequently for about 3 to 5 minutes until creamy.
Turn off heat and pour over popcorn. Stir quickly. Let cool for a few minutes and then stir in candies. If using chocolate, make sure the mixture is cool enough not to melt the chocolate.
Gently press all ingredients together into balls that fit in the palm of your hand. Cool on parchment paper.
Recipe adapted from www.simplymaderecipes.com.
Amanda Stone works in educational services, marketing and special features at the Globe. Contact her at 417-627-7288 or email her at astone@joplinglobe.com.
