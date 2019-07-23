If you’ve ever made hummus, it’s likely you have an open jar of tahini at the back of your pantry just waiting for another chance to prove itself.
Hummus only needs a smidge; why would tahini come in such a large jar if that was the only way we use it? Nonsense. Dust off your tahini, and let’s get down to business.
If you’re already lost, tahini is simply toasted, ground sesame seeds. Although technically a seed butter, tahini is nutty in flavor and could be used in place of peanut butter or other nut butters in savory or sweet recipes.
Health food stores carry it as well as stores with a good variety of foods from around the world. Make your own by toasting sesame seeds and pureeing them in a food processor; add a little olive oil to make it smoother. Done.
The reason I’ve got tahini on the brain all comes down to halva.
Made with tahini and sugar, halva is candy perfection. It’s solid like fudge but crumbly. It melts in your mouth, but it’s kind of sandy at the same time.
It’s popular in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, North Africa and in my kitchen. I love it so.
You can find it packaged at the same stores you find tahini. There are few perfect pairings as ideal as halva with coffee. Seek it out or make your own with that jar of tahini you’ve surely still got from that time you made hummus.
As incredible as tahini is in confection form, there are healthier ways to enjoy it. Tahini is even enjoying a bit of a moment, a 15 minutes of fame if you will. It’s showing up in baked goods as well as salad dressings, dips, aiolis and marinades.
Ride the tahini-fame wave; whisk equal amounts of tahini and olive oil together, add some garlic, salt and lemon juice and drizzle over roasted vegetables.
Use a version of that base recipe as salad dressing; add a little maple syrup or Dijon mustard to switch it up, thinning with cold water until it’s just right.
Rummage around in the pantry, find that opened jar of tahini and put it to good use with these recipes.
Soft and chewy tahini, honey and almond cookies
1/2 cup tahini
1/2 cup honey
1 large egg
11/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
11/2 teaspoons pure almond extract
11/2 cups almond meal or flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
11/2 tablespoons sesame seeds, for topping
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees; line 2 large baking trays with parchment paper.
Stir together the tahini, honey, egg, vanilla extract, and almond extract until smooth, then stir in the almond meal, salt and baking soda until well-combined. (The batter will thicken as you stir, but it will still be a soft, sticky batter; don’t be tempted to add more almond meal.) Let the batter rest for 5 minutes.
Use a 1 tablespoon-sized scoop to measure out the batter onto the cookie sheet, leaving about 1 inch between cookies. Sprinkle the sesame seeds on top. Bake until the cookies are golden on the bottom and set along the outside, but still look a touch doughy in the center, about 10 minutes, rotating the trays once. Cool the cookies completely on their trays before removing.
Recipe adapted from www.anediblemosaic.com
Crispy, cheesy tahini-roasted cauliflower
1 large head of cauliflower, trimmed
Kosher salt, to taste
1/2 cup tahini, well-stirred
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup panko
1/2 cup finely grated pecorino Romano
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper (or to taste)
Sumac, optional for serving
Heat oven to 475 degrees. Place a parchment-lined sheet pan or casserole dish (one that’s large enough to hold the cauliflower in a single, even layer) in the oven while it heats. The hot pan will help the cauliflower to get nicely browned and crispy.
Cut the cauliflower into quarters. Slice each quarter into 1/4-inch flat pieces. You’re looking for large pieces, but smaller ones are fine too as long as they’re the same thickness. Season the cauliflower with kosher salt, to taste.
Set up a dredging station. In one pie plate or shallow dish, mix together tahini and olive oil. In a second dish, mix together panko, pecorino, thyme, and a generous amount of black pepper, to taste. Working with a few slices of cauliflower at a time, coat both sides in the tahini-olive oil mixture (letting any excess drip back into the pan), then coat both sides generously with the panko mixture. Dredge the remaining cauliflower in the same way. If needed, mix together just enough additional tahini or panko mixtures to coat all of the cauliflower slices.
Working quickly, carefully transfer the cauliflower pieces to the preheated sheet pan. Roast until golden and crispy, about 20 minutes, flipping the cauliflower about halfway through the roasting time. Lightly sprinkle sumac (if using) over the cauliflower. Serve warm.
Recipe adapted from www.food52.com
Green herb tahini sauce
Large bunch of cilantro and/or parsley, leaves and stem included
1/4 cup tahini
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon maple syrup
Juice of half a lemon
3 to 4 tablespoons water
Salt to taste
In a blender, add the cilantro or parsley, tahini, extra-virgin olive oil, maple syrup, salt and lemon juice and blend until combined. If too thick, add a tablespoon of water at a time and blend until smooth and reaches the desired consistency. Drizzle over grilled meat, roasted vegetables or salad greens.
Recipe adapted from www.intoxicatedonlife.com
Amanda Stone works in educational services, marketing and special features at the Globe. Contact her at 417-627-7288 or email her at astone@joplinglobe.com.
