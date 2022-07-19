Whether you love the current temperatures or hate them, I think we can all agree that summer is a little extra this year. Fruit cups make it more bearable.
I get one at every opportunity, so when they were on the menu alongside pupusas at one of the stands at Carthage’s Food Truck Friday, I was all in.
I hesitate to call them Mexican fruit cups because I can’t confirm that they originated in Mexico, but that’s a good way to search for them on the internet. In Spanish, they are “vasos de fruta,” which is a better way to cover all the Spanish-speaking country bases.
To start, they’re beautiful. Melon, jicama, cucumber, mango, papaya, pineapple and any other combination of tropical fruit that tickles your fancy are placed in a clear plastic cup.
Often the fruit is sliced into long pieces so that it stands up in the cup, making it easy finger food. Otherwise it’s cubed, and you get a fork and that’s fine, too. Then it’s all doused in lime juice, Tajin or salt and optionally, chamoy.
If you’re not familiar with Tajin or chamoy, get thee to your local grocer posthaste; you have some catching up to do. Our big box grocery stores carry both, or pop into a Hispanic market.
Tajin is the brand name of this amazing chili-lime salt concoction that you’ll want to sprinkle on everything once you try it. So much zing, not spicy and just the right amount of salt and lime.
Chamoy comes in many variations, but it’s often made from salted, dried fruit such as prunes, apricots or tamarind pods. It can be a seasoning powder, a sauce or a paste, and is served as candy, drizzled in drinks, sprinkled on fruits and veggies or frozen into a popsicle. It doesn’t sound like it would work, but believe you me, it does.
Find it in stores in a bottle sometimes called chamoy “juice.” It’s a far cry from juice, but it does pack all the flavors of sweet, salty and sour into one mouthful. You can live without chamoy until you’ve tried it. Take it from me.
Try these recipes to help bea t the heat.
Vasos de frutas (fruit cups)
1 large mango, peeled and cut into spears
2 large oranges, peeled and cut into cubes
1/2 small pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into cubes
1 large jícama, peeled and cut into cubes
4 cups watermelon, peeled and cubed
2 medium cucumbers, peeled and cut into spears
Tajín or chili powder, to taste
Chamoy, Valentina or any hot sauce
3 limes, some for serving and some for garnish
Place fruit in cups alternating one piece of each type. Squeeze a little bit of lime juice over the fruit. Add a splash of hot sauce and finish with a sprinkle of Tajín or salt on top.
Place a wedge of lime on each cup and serve.
Recipe adapted from maricruzavalos.com.
Mangonada
2 large limes
2 pounds frozen mangoes
2-3 cups water
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup ice cubes
To serve:
2 fresh mangoes, cubed
1/2 cup chamoy
2-4 tablespoons chile-lime salt, such as Tajin
6 tamarind candy straws, optional
Prepare the garnishes: Peel and cube the fresh mangoes, add chile-lime salt to one shallow bowl, and chamoy to another for rimming glasses.
Squeeze both limes into a blender. Add in the frozen mango chunks, water, sugar, and ice. Blend on high until you achieve a smooth consistency, adding in small amounts of water if needed.
Rim your glasses by dipping them in the bowl of chamoy followed by chile-lime salt. Add a drizzle of chamoy to the bottom of your glasses and around the sides.
Divide the frozen mango mixture between glasses, then add more chamoy on top followed by fresh mango cubes. Garnish with an extra drizzle of chamoy, a sprinkle of Tajin, and a tamarind candy straw.
Recipe adapted from brokebankvegan.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.