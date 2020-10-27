Known for farm-to-table living and an A-plus in recycling, Oregon has a pretty “crunchy” reputation. While it’s true that copious farms, dairies, breweries, vineyards and a fine coastline make it easy to live the clean-eating local food life, Oregon has a dirty little secret.
The “Ore” in “Ore-Ida” stands for “Oregon.” As in tater tots. Meaning one of America’s favorite freezer-to-table potato products was invented in Oregon.
I knew it had to have skeletons in its closet. No state can be that good.
There’s also talk of it being the original home of the corn dog, but it's keeping that one pretty hush-hush. I’ll bet Oregonians close the curtains and eat them with their tater tots.
Gardenburger, the first mainstream veggie burger, was invented in Oregon. So was tofurkey. I enjoyed lots of both back in my vegetarian days. They’re delicious, vegetarian or not.
As the memes on the internet go, “I was today years old” when I learned a filbert and a hazelnut are the same thing. I assumed filberts were one of the nuts in the shell at the bottom of my childhood Christmas stocking, and of course I know what a hazelnut is. Nutella is made from them.
But lo and behold, Nutella could also be called filbert spread. When you get down to it, Oregon produces pretty much all of the hazelnuts bought commercially in the U.S., so keep the state in mind the next time you seek out hazelnuts for that certain recipe.
Oregon’s fresh-caught salmon and dungeness crab are points of culinary pride, as they should be. The state is also known for a mean fish and chips. Like, served right off the boat fish and chips. There are some things we just have to be at peace with. Such as living 2,000 miles away from that fish and chips.
Try these recipes for a taste of Oregon.
-----------------------
Contest-winning hazelnut toffee
- 2 teaspoons plus 1 cup butter, divided
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 tablespoons water
- 1 tablespoon light corn syrup
- 1/3 cup chopped hazelnuts
TOPPING:
- 2 cups (12 ounces each) semisweet chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup finely chopped hazelnuts
Line a 13-by-9-inch pan with foil; coat the foil with cooking spray and set aside.
Butter the sides of a large, heavy saucepan with 2 teaspoons butter. Cube remaining butter; place in pan. Add the sugar, water and corn syrup. Cook and stir until mixture turns golden brown and a candy thermometer reads 300 degrees (hard crack stage).
Remove from heat; stir in hazelnuts. Pour into prepared pan without scraping; spread evenly. Let stand at room temperature until cool, about 1 hour.
In a microwave, melt chocolate chips; stir until smooth. Spread evenly over toffee. Sprinkle with hazelnuts, pressing down gently. Let stand for 1 hour, then break into bite-sized pieces. Store in the refrigerator.
Recipe adapted from www.tasteofhome.com.
--------------------
Greek salmon
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Juice of 2 lemons
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup cubed feta
- 1 cup quartered tomatoes or halved cherry tomatoes
- 1/4 cup sliced Kalamata olives
- 1/4 cup chopped Persian cucumbers
- 1/4 cup chopped red onion
- 2 tablespoons freshly chopped dill
For salmon:
- 1 lemon, thinly sliced
- 1 small red onion, sliced
- 4 salmon fillets, patted dry with paper towels
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Marinate feta: In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano and red pepper flakes. Season with pepper and add feta, tossing to coat. Cover and refrigerate for about 10 minutes while preparing other ingredients.
Roast fish: Scatter the sliced lemon and red onion at the bottom of a large baking dish. Add salmon fillets, skin side down, to baking dish. Season with salt and pepper and bake until opaque and flaky, 18 to 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, make topping. Into the bowl with feta, add tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, chopped red onion, and dill. Fold gently to combine.
To serve, plate salmon with lemon and red onion slices and top with feta mixture.
Recipe adapted from www.delish.com.
