Texas had me at “pecan pie happy hour.”
Pecans are the state nut, pecan pie is the state dessert and there are cafes that feature pecan pie happy hour. You can’t argue with facts.
Aside from having superior taste in dessert, Texans will wrap just about anything in a tortilla, and I respect that. Tortillas play a starring role in Texas cuisine, but I think we can all agree the real belle of the ball is chili con queso, or just “queso” to those familiar. Other aliases are “Rotel” or the understated “cheese dip.” We take it for granted with our Mexican food, but queso hails from Texas.
Because Texas shares a lengthy border with Mexico, it’s only natural that a beautiful marriage of cuisines would occur. The hybrid result, Tex-Mex, is such a solid take on delicious food that, unlike a lot of other regional cuisines, we’ve all heard of it. The catchy name helps, but so does the Texan addition of cheese, flour tortillas and meats galore to traditional Mexican fare.
A taco salad served in a tortilla bowl is a great example of Tex-Mex; so are San Antonio’s puffy tacos, which start with masa, or corn flour dough, and end stuffed with meat and cheese after a dunk in a deep fryer.
In a land where large is an understatement, meat reigns supreme. Texas barbecue is famous for brisket, steaks can be as big as your plate, chili is the state dish (no beans) and meat sweats are a real concern.
If you’re planning a trip, pack a handkerchief and your stretchy pants, and you’ll be all set. Try these recipes for a taste of the Lone Star State.
Puffy tacos
1 pound fresh masa OR
2 cups masa harina
1 1/4 cups warm water
1 teaspoon salt
At least 4 cups peanut, corn or canola oil for frying (need 2 to 3 inches depth in a large pot or electric fryer)
Taco fillings: beef, shredded chicken, refried beans, avocado, etc.
If using masa harina instead of fresh dough, combine masa harina, water and salt in a large bowl. Mix until dough is soft, smooth and not sticky. Roll dough into a 16-inch-long cylinder and cut into 16 pieces. Roll each into a ball.
Line a tortilla press with plastic wrap or a food storage bag that’s been cut open. If you don't have a tortilla press, use a heavy pot and a sturdy counter top to press them. Press each ball between plastic until about 5 inches across and 1/8-inch thick. Lay out in a single layer as you press them.
Heat oil to 375 degrees. Fry tortillas one at a time. They will sink to the bottom, then rise up, puffed. Use a spatula to form a crease in the center, pressing them down under the oil for about 45 seconds, until golden brown.
Drain on a rack or brown paper, upside down. Fill with desired taco fillings.
Recipe adapted from www.hilahcooking.com
Texas State Fair pecan pie
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 stick plus 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch dice
1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon ice water
Filling:
1 1/2 cups pecan halves (5 1/2 ounces)
1 1/2 sticks cold unsalted butter
1 1/2 cups dark brown sugar
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup light corn syrup
3 tablespoons whole milk
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 vanilla bean, split, seeds scraped
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 large eggs
Unsweetened whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, for serving
In a food processor, pulse the flour with the sugar and salt. Add the butter and pulse until it is the size of small peas. Add the ice water and pulse until the pastry is evenly moistened.
Turn it out onto a work surface and knead 2 or 3 times, just until it comes together. Form the pastry into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pastry 1/8-inch thick; transfer into a deep 10-inch glass pie plate and trim the overhang to 1/2 inch. Fold the edge of the pastry under and crimp the edges. Prick the bottom with a fork in a few places. Freeze for 30 minutes.
Line the pie shell with parchment paper and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake for about 25 minutes, or until lightly browned around the edge. Remove the paper and weights and bake the shell for 15 minutes longer, or until it is lightly golden.
Leave the oven on and toast the pecans for 8 minutes, or until lightly browned. Let cool.
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the brown sugar, granulated sugar, corn syrup, milk, flour, vanilla seeds and salt. Cook over moderate heat just until the mixture comes to a boil. Remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes.
In a heatproof bowl, lightly beat the eggs. Gradually whisk in the hot sugar mixture until thoroughly blended. Spread the toasted pecans in the bottom of the pie shell and pour the filling on top.
Bake for about 45 minutes, or until the center is just barely set and the crust is golden brown. Transfer the pie to a rack to cool completely. Serve with unsweetened whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Recipe source: www.foodandwine.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.