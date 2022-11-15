It’s high time for pie time. We can pretend there are other times of the year when pies take the cake, but you know in your heart of hearts there is no pie time like Thanksgiving pie time.
I come from true pie stock, a pie-loving people through and through. There’s a pie club and everything. So, of course, I’m partial to the pies of Thanksgiving, but I think one could objectively say that pie is indeed the dessert of this American holiday. So while turkey time is around the corner, I’m really just here for the pie, and the gathering of loved ones around the pies.
Put the turkey in a pie and I understand. Just turkey? Meh. I can take it or leave it. But all nestled in a flaky crust with veggies and gravy and topped with mashed potatoes? Now that’s turkey time I can get on board with. It’s a good idea for leftovers at the very least.
The most recent meeting of Pie Club was a true showstopper. My brother, a baker and pastry chef, was visiting. Fancy, I know. When he’s in town from Charleston, we eat, drink and are merry like there is no tomorrow, cholesterol screenings or form-fitting pants. His pie was a wicked-good chocolate-peanut butter icebox pie: 10/10, highly recommend. The recipe is included here. Only make it if you like amazing, decadent, incredible desserts.
But nobody puts Baby in the corner. My pie is worth mentioning, if not because it was fantastic, then because it was my own invention, fairly successful and incorporated my own lovely eggplants from the garden. I went the savory route, which is pretty dangerous in a pie contest, but nice to have as a selection at Pie Club when a sugar crash is imminent. eggplant parmesan pie is not my own invention according to the internet, but I don’t need it to be original. It passed Pie Club standards, which are: Does it pie? Yes, it does.
Try these recipes for some fine pies.
Chocolate-peanut butter icebox pie
- 22 peanut butter sandwich cookies (such as Nutter Butters)
- 5 tablespoons salted butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 3 large egg yolks
- 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed
- 1 cup whole milk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- ¾ cup 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate chips
- 2 cups whipped cream (recipe, below)
- Chopped chocolate-covered peanuts
Whipped cream
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
- ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly coat a 9-inch pie pan with cooking spray. Place cookies in a food processor; process until finely ground, 45 seconds to 1 minute. Measure 2 3/4 cups cookie crumbs into a medium bowl; discard any remaining crumbs. Stir melted butter into crumbs in bowl until combined. Press mixture into bottom and up sides of prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack, about 20 minutes.
During final 10 minutes of cooling time, whisk together cornstarch and egg yolks in a medium saucepan until smooth. Gradually whisk in sweetened condensed milk, milk and vanilla until combined. Bring to a simmer over medium, whisking constantly. Continue simmering, whisking constantly, until thickened to a pudding-like consistency, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in chocolate chips until melted and smooth, about 1 minute. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into cooled crust; discard solids. Smooth pie top. Refrigerate, uncovered, until set, at least 8 hours up to 2 days.
Decorate pie with whipped cream dollops around edge; garnish with chopped peanuts.
For whipped cream: Beat whipping cream, vanilla bean paste and powdered sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium speed until frothy, 1 minute. Increase speed to medium-high; continue beating until stiff peaks form, about 1 to 2 more minutes. Use immediately, or chill in an airtight container (up to 4 hours).
Source: southernliving.com.
Italian eggplant pie
- 1-2 medium eggplants
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 pie shell
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon basil
- 1-2 dashes pepper
- 1/3 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes (in oil and drained)
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Fontal or Gruyere cheese
- 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease and flour a 9-inch pie plate.
Peel the eggplant, slice thinly, place the slices in a bowl and toss with one teaspoon of salt. Let sit for 20 minutes then drain, but do not rinse. Lightly grill on a pan until softened.
Fit the pie dough into the prepared pie plate. Prick the bottom of the crust well. Make two layers, starting with a layer of grilled eggplant, a sprinkle of oregano and basil, one-third of the Parmesan cheese, half the chopped sun-dried tomatoes and half the cheese. On the last layer top with the remaining third of Parmesan cheese and drizzle of olive oil. Bake for approximately 35-40 minutes. Let sit for 10 minutes, then slice and serve.
Adapted from anitalianinmykitchen.com.
