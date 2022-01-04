Raising a teen today requires hearing about internet challenges. I turn my nose up at most that are shown to me, with reasons such as, “we can just donate to the cause without pain and social media fame” and, my personal old lady favorite, "Well, that’s just ridiculous."
But when mustard became the subject of a challenge my teen showed to me, I couldn’t wiggle my way out.
I love mustard. Why would the internet need to test my love? Better yet, why do I need to prove my love? No matter. I just do.
To catch you up: There have been many mustard challenges over the last few years. The point is to record yourself eating a food that doesn't usually get paired with mustard — mustard on watermelon was one of the biggest TikTok trends of '21, but singer Lizzo made waves a few days ago when she ate Oreos coated in the yellow stuff.
Mustard on watermelon? Turns out it’s delicious. Mustard on Oreos? Yum. They both sound unappetizing, gross even, but it turns out mustard adds lots of flavor and zing to everything, apparently.
In come mustard seeds, the source of the yellow goodness so packed with flavor. Pickled anything is everything to me foodwise, so when my mustard love led me to the pickled variety, I was all in.
Pickled mustard seeds are called “poor man’s caviar” because once the seeds are soaked the texture is pretty comparable — the teeny balls are the same size, a little chewy and packed with tons of flavor. Just lovely.
I’m declaring pickled mustard seeds the condiment of 2022. It’s only January, so don’t hold me to it, but I feel very strongly about it.
Sandwiches, duh. Salads, yes, of course. Eggs all the ways. Steak, no problem, flavor done.
But where they really shine is on a charcuterie board. They are beautiful, so they add to the aesthetics of the board; that’s easy. But their flavor is the winner. Slather them on the crackers, the salted, cured meats, the cheese, the fruit — all of it. Look how fancy you are.
The vinegary, zingy goodness of pickled mustard seeds naturally shine on rich foods, so slather them on a slab o’ meat and plop a dollop on egg salad. Wherever you see fit, they will do the work. You can even swirl a spoonful in or on wherever you would normally give a squirt of the usual yellow mustard. They do the job times ten.
To prepare, soak mustard seeds in vinegar for a few hours to avoid bitterness. The seeds and the vinegar they were soaked in can be included in the recipe. Where the bitterness disappears to is a mystery for another day.
Try these recipes for pickled mustard seeds and get ready to have your socks knocked right off.
Pickled mustard seeds
- 1/2 cup yellow mustard seeds
- 3/4 cup apple cider vinegar plus 1/4 cup, more as needed
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 2 tablespoons honey, or to taste
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Rinse the mustard seeds with water through a sieve. Add the rinsed seeds, 3/4 cup of the apple cider vinegar, and salt to a small bowl and soak for at least two hours at room temperature.
Add the soaked mustard seeds to a small pot. Stir in the honey or sugar, red pepper flakes and black pepper. Bring to a quick boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes.
Allow to cool. Stir in the remaining 1/4 cup vinegar and transfer to a sealable jar or container. They will keep in the refrigerator for several months; add more vinegar if they begin to get too dry, because they will continue to absorb liquid.
Adapted from chilipeppermadness.com
IPA pickled mustard seeds
- 1 cup white vinegar
- 1 cup IPA beer
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon dry mustard powder
- 1/2 cup whole yellow mustard seeds
In a saucepan, bring everything but the mustard seeds to a boil. Add the mustard seeds and simmer for 5 minutes, until the seeds bloom (or roughly double in size). Remove from heat and let cool. Store the seeds in the liquid in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Source: foodrepublic.com
Commented
