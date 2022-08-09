I’m a broken record, I know. This comes but once a year, like an anniversary, or an appointment to get your moles checked: Cherry tomatoes, and I use that term very loosely, are coming on like crazy. Get in there.
Whether you’re gathering daily from your own plants, accepting generous gifts from donors or buying at a farmers market, tiny tomatoes are everything right now. Because I know what they can become, they take precedence over all else. I even continue to water them. Strong words.
This concoction, these slow-roasted tomatoes, they are my very best favorite condiment/side dish/perfect delicious food. You will eat them on crackers, crusty bread, pasta, zoodles, on a charcuterie board, etc. Eat them whenever you hear them call. It will be time.
We can create this dish anytime thanks to the marvel of modern cooling, but now it is imperative to gather the bounty. Any smallish tomato will do: old-school-super-sweet-give-your-tongue-acid-burns cherry tomatoes; pretty little yellow pear-shaped tomatoes, blackish marble-sized tomatoes, those beauties that look like perfectly-round Cherokee purples, the oblong Juliets, and so many more.
They all have my heart. If you are a tiny tomato, I want you.
The plants may start to wither and turn crispy, but go ahead and pluck those babies. Do those plants justice. They’ve been to hell and back this season, but don’t feel bad for them. If they’re still alive, you’ve more than done your part. and they love this relentless heat.
Here’s the best part: you don’t have to deal with the bowls and bowls of tiny tomatoes immediately or even all at the same time. Collect those little beauties in the freezer.
Just keep piling them on top of each other in a freezer bag. You’ll make a good batch of slow-roasted tomatoes now because you won’t be able to wait, but you’ll also have a solid army in the freezer waiting to serve. and honestly? Cross my heart and hope to die? They are just as good as fresh ones.
But there’s another best part. I used to halve every single tiny tomato and line them up all pretty-like on a baking pan. Although it makes an impressive display, there’s no need to do this.
Just toss those whole tiny tomatoes, frozen or fresh, on a sheet pan and call it good. They roast low and slow all the same. I suggest using parchment paper, because the acid from the tomatoes can ruin your pan and make your yummy tomatoes taste like metal. No thanks.
Try this recipe to get to know what will be your very best-favorite condiment/side dish/favorite food ever. This recipe is adapted from many, so it has become my own. Thank you to all who have come before me.
Slow-roasted tomatoes
Tiny tomates (if larger than a shooter marble, quarter or halve them)
Several garlic cloves, peeled (to taste; once roasted they’re so sweet. The more the merrier)
Rosemary sprigs
Generous drizzle of olive oil
Sea salt, to taste (these are already packed with flavor, use sparingly if at all)
Use parchment paper or silicone mat to line a baking sheet. Preheat oven to 225 degrees.
Spread tomatoes, garlic and rosemary on baking sheet. Drizzle generously with olive oil and sprinkle sparingly with salt, if using.
Roast in oven for 3-4 hours. Tomatoes should be slightly shriveled and shiny, but not brown. Garlic cloves should be soft and lightly browned.
Allow to cool, discard rosemary and place tomatoes, garlic and remaining oil into a glass container, such as a jar. Top with olive oil, add a lid and place in the refrigerator. Spoon out a good amount into a bowl and bring to room temperature before serving.
