If an alphabetical tour of the United States isn’t in your plans for 2020, don’t fret. I’ve got the next best thing.
Join me in my quest to learn more about the dishes defining our states, and trust and believe there is never a case where one food is the be-all and end-all of an entire state. Thanks to my fifth grade music teacher, without whom I wouldn’t have the states in alphabetical order and set to a jaunty tune etched permanently in my brain, I know we start with Alabama, so here we go.
While several dishes tend to get lumped together as generically Southern, each state has its specialties. There’s surely some crossover, but I think we can all agree that Alabama gets sole rights to fried green tomatoes. The book and movie of the same name, set in Birmingham, sealed that deal long ago.
I’ve always said you could fry just about anything and it would be pretty good. Green tomatoes are firm, sour and not as moist as their redder, riper siblings, so not considerably tasty raw. I imagine someone tried frying green tomatoes many moons ago, simply because they were trying to make them edible. It worked.
They’re dredged in salty, seasoned cornmeal or breadcrumbs, fried until crisp and eaten dipped in tangy, creamy sauces. Strong work, Alabama.
Agriculturally speaking, the official state foods are blackberries, pecans and peaches, so Alabamans’ dessert game is naturally strong. But the official state dessert is the boozy layered Lane Cake, so named after its creator, who won first prize with it at a county fair.
Emma Rylander Lane of Clayton, Alabama, originally called the cake “Prize Cake” in her 1898 cookbook, “A Few Good Things to Eat.” Recipes for Lane Cake began appearing in national magazines, Harper Lee referenced it a few times in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and the rest is history. It’s a staple served at receptions, showers, holiday dinners and anywhere else a showy Southern layer cake should be.
Get a taste for Alabama with these recipes.
Fried green tomatoes
3 fresh green tomatoes cut into 1/4-inch slices
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup flour
2 large eggs beaten with 1 tablespoon water
1/2 cup yellow cornmeal
1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
1/4 teaspoon paprika
Oil for frying
Liberally season green tomato slices with salt and pepper on both sides. Add flour and eggs to two separate small bowls. Combine cornmeal, panko crumbs and paprika into another small bowl and whisk together.
Begin by dipping each seasoned tomato slice into flour coating on both sides. Add floured tomato slice to eggs coating on both sides. Dip into cornmeal and crumb mixture and set aside finished slices on baking sheet. Repeat dredging process, starting with flour, until all slices are coated.
Heat oil in a frying pan over medium high heat. Fry tomato slices on both sides until golden brown and drain on paper towels.
Serve warm.
Recipe adapted from www.grandbaby-cakes.com
Peach pecan crisp
5 cups thinly sliced, peeled peaches
1/4 cup flour
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Topping:
3/4 cup brown sugar
2/3 cup flour
2/3 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup pecans, chopped or halved
1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease an 8- or 9-inch baking dish. Set aside.
Combine peaches with the flour, sugar, salt and vanilla in a large bowl. Toss gently until combined. Spoon into prepared baking dish. Whisk the brown sugar, flour, oats, cinnamon, salt and pecans together. Add the butter and stir with a fork to break up the butter until the mixture is crumbly. Evenly sprinkle topping over peaches.
Bake for 40 to 45 minutes until the topping is golden brown and the peach juice is bubbling on the edges. Remove from the oven, place on a wire rack and allow to cool slightly before serving.
Recipe adapted from www.sallysbakingaddiction.com
Lane cake
3 1/4 cups sifted cake flour
2 teaspoons double-acting baking powder
1/16 teaspoon salt
1 cup butter, at room temperature
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
8 egg whites
1 cup milk
On wax paper sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter, sugar and vanilla.
Add egg whites, in four additions, beating thoroughly after each addition. Fold in flour mixture alternately with milk; begin and end with dry ingredients. Batter should be smooth but look slightly granular.
Turn into 4 ungreased 9-inch round layer-cake pans lined on the bottom with wax paper. Bake in a 375-degree oven until edges shrink slightly from sides of pans and tops spring back when gently pressed with finger or cake tester inserted in center comes out clean — about 20 minutes.
Place pans on wire racks to cool for about 5 minutes. Turn out on wire racks; remove wax paper; turn right side up; cool completely.
Put layers together (on a cake plate) with Lane cake filling, stacking carefully; do not spread filling over top. Cover top and sides with swirls of boiled white grosting from a standard recipe.
Cover with a tent of foil or a cake cover; or cover tightly in a large deep bowl in tin box. Store in a cool place; if refrigerated, allow to stand at room temperature for half a day before serving because cake texture is best when cake is not served chilled
Filling:
8 egg yolks
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup butter, at room temperature
1 cup seedless raisins, finely chopped
1 to 3 cups bourbon or brandy
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a 2-quart saucepan, beat the egg yolks well; beat in sugar and butter. Cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly until quite thick. Remove from heat; stir in raisins, bourbon and vanilla. Cool slightly; use as directed.
Recipe source: www.pbs.org
