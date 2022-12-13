The holiday season is fraught with feelings. Over the generalized joy and sadness dichotomy lies a see-through thin, slightly scratchy blanket of anxiety about food, which poses the age-old question: What are YOU going to bring?
What to bring to which event matters, only in that I haven’t discovered a true catch-all dish that works for any season or any group of people. If I’m invited to participate in food at a gathering, I want to give it some good, hard thought.
That said, my current appetizer obsession is a great example of a dish that I wish was a crowd-pleaser, but that is just not its destiny. This dish is meant for greatness.
Instead of pleasing the masses like a reliable slow cooker of meatballs or cheese dip, truffled grapes wait patiently for their people to find them. These people will sort through the haystack of the usual suspects of creamy dips, crackers and crudites, perhaps not realizing it, but in living their truth they are searching for the needle in the haystack: In this case it’s truffled grapes.
One hundred percent of the inspiration behind truffled grapes goes to Bookhouse Cinema. If your crowd doesn’t get down with grapes wrapped in goat cheese and rolled in crushed pistachios, skip making them and treat yourself at Bookhouse.
I’ve seen them on the menu forever, but always went for the hummus platter, tacos or, when in doubt, falafel. Always falafel.
But on a recent lunch outing with friends, I found myself in the unfortunate position of having forgotten about a midmorning chili cook-off, where although I knew I had lunch plans, I couldn’t NOT do those chili chefs justice by not trying every single entry at least once. So, by the time I arrived at Bookhouse Cinema for our fun lunch time, I wasn’t really hungry. Unacceptable.
In giving the appetizers a good perusing, I realized it was finally time to meet truffled grapes. It was love at first bite. They’re perfect on their own, with a lovely combination of flavor and texture, but take a quick dip in the honey served alongside and that’s when the real magic happens. Mouth fireworks.
Make them, but only for the right crowd. Otherwise, treat yourself at Bookhouse instead. Try the recipes below to take something different to your next gathering.
Truffled grapes
1 cup shelled, roasted pistachios, roughly chopped
Red seedless grapes
8 ounces goat cheese, softened to room temperature
Place chopped pistachios in a bowl. Using your fingers, coat each grape with goat cheese and then roll each in pistachios. Serve with honey.
Recipe inspired by Bookhouse Cinema.
Cranberry jalapeno dip
¼ cup sour cream
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
6 ounces fresh cranberries
3 green onions, chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
1/3 cup sugar, to taste
1/4 teaspoon salt
Combine the cranberries, jalapeno, green onions, sugar and salt in a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped. Set aside.
Place the softened cream cheese in a medium bowl. Using a mixer, beat until smooth. Add the sour cream and beat until combined.
Drain liquid from the cranberry mixture, then add the cranberry mixture to the cream cheese mixture, beating until combined. Serve with crackers and other dippers.
Recipe adapted from foxandbriar.com.
