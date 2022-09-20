The beauty of goulash is that there is no “right” way, whether it’s packed with diced tomatoes and elbow macaroni, ladled over a pile of mashed potatoes, thick with cubed beef and peas or any iteration in between.
If you call it goulash, it’s goulash. It’s fascinating how a dish can be called the same name around the world, yet vary greatly from place to place and family to family.
I always look forward to Missouri Southern State University’s themed semesters, so I was especially excited to see what this fall’s Czech semester would bring. Much to my delight, on the food front it’s already brought a Czech food night at the dining hall and two presentations from Czech chef Tomas Slepicka — one on open-faced sandwiches and another on goulash.
I made it to only the goulash presentation, but I feel a little like I got a twofer because he had several beautifully decorated, leftover open-faced sandwiches he needed to rehome. Winner winner Czech dinner.
As his stage stovetop was warming, chef Tomas showed pictures and talked about Czech cuisine. I love learning the origin story of why we eat what we eat. He talked about the scarcity of animal products during World War II and how vegetarian dishes are still common because of that.
After his presentation, he served bowls of goulash with cubed sirloin as well as a vegetarian version. They were both delicious, and as he noted, pretty different from the Midwestern elbow macaroni version, but comfort food all the same.
He noted that ground beef is never used in any version of Czech goulash but that just about any cut could be used, depending on what you like regarding fattiness. At its core, the most common Czech goulash is beef stewed with paprika and served over dumplings. Another popular version involves pork, sauerkraut and cream. It’s all goulash.
The part where my ears perked and my brow furrowed involved these “dumplings” he kept mentioning. I think we all know by now that there are probably more types of dumplings in the world than there are of even goulash, so I couldn’t wait to see what his version was. I certainly wasn’t expecting to learn of yet another dumpling, but here we are.
I watched completely dumbfounded as he took an entire risen loaf of bread dough and gently pushed it off of its diving board into a waiting pot of boiling water. He put the lid on, flipped the loaf after a few minutes, and then after a few more minutes he used two spatulas to lift the dripping loaf out of its boiling bath and onto a cutting board.
After poking the loaf all over with a fork, brushing it with oil and letting it rest for a few minutes, it’s time to slice. At this point if the dumpling isn’t quite done, “you’re in trouble, there is no going back.” Ominous, chef Tomas, ominous.
The result of a thoroughly boiled Czech dumpling is slices of bread heaven. It’s soft and squishy on the outside, which is lovely, and the inside looks like bread that’s been baked. Serve them with goulash topped with raw or sauteed onion, because as Tomas said, “every Czech meal includes onion, garlic or both.” I’m all in.
Try these recipes from chef Tomas’ website, cookingwithfamily.com; there are also great pictures. and don’t miss events during MSSU’s themed semesters; there is often no charge, and they are open to the public.
Side dumpling
2 to 3 cups cubed, stale white bread
¼ cup of milk
2 cups bread flour
1 teaspoon confectioners’ sugar
2 teaspoons active dry yeast
1 teaspoon salt
1 large egg
¾ cup lukewarm milk — about 90 to 100 degrees F
1 teaspoon oil (any kind)
Place bread into a medium mixing bowl. Add 1/4 cup milk and fold together. Set aside.
Add flour sugar, yeast and salt to the bowl of stand mixer with dough hook attachment. Stir dry ingredients together, then add egg and ¾ cup warm milk. Knead on low speed until ingredients are partially incorporated (1 to 2 minutes). Increase the speed to medium-high and knead until the dough is formed (1 to 2 minutes). Then add soaked bread and milk, kneading on low speed until combined (1 minute).
Remove the bowl from the mixer and cover with plastic wrap. Poke holes in plastic to allow dough to breathe. Let rise in a warm place until doubled in size (2 to 3 hours). Split the dough into 2 or more parts based on your preference and the diameter of your pot. Shorter dumplings (loaves) will be easier to cook and manipulate.
On a lightly floured surface, form each piece into a loaf-shape by rolling with your hands. About 2.5 inches is a diameter that works well. Place the shaped dumpling on a lightly floured cutting board, lightly flour the top of the dumpling, and let rest for about 15 -30 minutes while covered with a dish towel. Note: Extending the rising time may result in over-proofed dumplings that can complicate the cooking process — dumplings may not hold together well.
Meanwhile, fill a large pot half full with water, cover with a lid, and bring to a boil. Carefully slip the dumplings down into the boiling water, cover with a lid, and cook until fully cooked. The internal temperature should be at least 165 degrees (6 to 9 minutes from each side, depending on the thickness and density of the dumplings). Turn the dumpling carefully using two forks or a large turner or any other method. Carefully remove the cooked dumplings from the water using a skimmer or two large turners. Then, penetrate each dumpling in several places with a fork and brush with one teaspoon oil to prevent it from drying out.
Let them rest for about 5 minutes or until cool enough to slice. Serve sliced with the sauce of your choice.
Beef goulash
1 pound of bottom sirloin flap (or any other kind of beef suitable for a roast)
Salt and pepper
4 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 medium onions, peeled and finely chopped
2 tablespoons paprika
¼ cup all-purpose flour
4 cups beef broth, no sodium added
¾ cup tomato paste
3 cloves garlic, peeled and grated
1 tablespoon dried marjoram
1 teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Sliced raw or sauteed onion for garnish
Rinse beef and cut into 1-inch cubes. Generously dust with salt and pepper.
Preheat a medium pot on medium-high heat with 4 tablespoons oil and add 2 onions and paprika, sauteeing until onions are glossy. Add beef, searing for 2 or 3 minutes. Dust with ¼ cup flour and stir.
Add broth, tomato paste, garlic and spices. Thoroughly stir, and cover with a lid. Bring to a simmer, occasionally stirring. Lower the heat to medium, and cook for about 1 hour with occasional stirring.
Optional: Add water during stewing to dilute sauce if the sauce is thickening too much. If you would like to have your sauce thicker, extend the cooking time for a few minutes until you reach the desired thickness. If you are in a rush and don’t want to wait any longer, simply add 1 extra tablespoon of flour directly into the sauce, stir, and cook for 1 additional minute.
Serve with a side of dumplings, pasta or bread and sliced onion.
