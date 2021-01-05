Vermont is paradise for those who appreciate the great outdoors perhaps more than they appreciate being around people. The people are few, the towns are quaint and the landscape is breathtaking.
All of that scenery isn’t just for look-sees. The farm-to-table movement is strong in Vermont, and there is plenty to forage, catch and grow. Vermonters know their way around venison, lamb and grass-fed beef, as well as heirloom apples, cheese and, of course, maple syrup.
While Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is famously from Vermont, when locals crave ice cream, it’s more likely they have a maple creemee in mind. To a non-Vermonter, it’s soft-serve flavored with real maple syrup. But if you call it soft-serve instead of a maple creemee, you might get that cone knocked right out of your hand.
Creemees are found almost exclusively in Vermont, but one could potentially make their own by adding real maple syrup to a soft-serve ice cream base. Because creemees are soft-serve. It can be our secret.
As the biggest producer of maple syrup in the U.S., Vermonters make good use of their liquid gold. It sweetens baked beans, pies, roasted vegetables and even snow. Sugar-on-snow is a beloved treat made by heating maple syrup to 235 degrees, and then pouring it over packed snow.
After eating the resulting sweet, taffy-like candy, it’s completely normal and expected to finish up with a pickle and a doughnut. I don’t have to understand it to love it.
They’re also pretty famous for their heirloom apple pie, which is traditionally served with a chunk of Vermont aged cheddar. Perhaps Vermonters have their fingers on the pulse of unlikely food pairings. Or maybe that’s what keeps the population down. You decide.
Try these recipes for a taste of Vermont.
Maple pie
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
1 1/2 cups pure maple syrup
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons butter
1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell
Chopped walnuts
In a heavy saucepan, whisk together cream and flour until smooth. Add maple syrup, butter and pepper. Cook stirring over medium heat for 10 minutes or until thickened. Do not let the mixture boil.
Pour filling into pie shell and sprinkle with chopped walnuts. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes or until bubbling. Cool on a rack and then refrigerate until thoroughly cooled before serving.
Recipe source: www.vermontmaple.org
Spicy maple turkey burgers with maple pickled red onion
Onions:
1 large red onion, sliced thin
1 1/4 cup cider vinegar
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
Burgers:
1 1/2 pounds ground turkey
2/3 cup shredded carrot
2 tablespoons minced yellow onion
1/2 tablespoon minced garlic
2 tablespoons sriracha hot sauce
2 tablespoons maple syrup
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper
For the onions: Place onions in a colander and pour 2 cups of boiling water over them. Let cool and place in a quart jar. Heat remaining ingredients to a simmer and pour over onions. Let sit for 1 hour or up to several days.
For the burgers: Combine all ingredients for the turkey burgers in a medium bowl. Form 4 equal-sized patties. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Lightly oil grill grate.
Cook for 20 minutes, turning once. Internal temperature should reach 165 degrees. Place on grilled buns; add pickled onions and toppings of choice.
Recipe source: www.vermontmaple.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.