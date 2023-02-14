What better way to celebrate another trip around the sun than to reflect on all the people, beauty and food that make it enjoyable?
In my food reflection I mostly found pickled things, carbohydrates and various cheeses. and so it goes; these are a few of my favorite things.
A quick pop in at Carthage Olive Oil Co. led to the discovery of what might very well be my perfect food, but also makes me question everything I know because why didn’t I think of that? A beam of light shone down from the heavens leading me directly to them: a precious jar of green olives stuffed with tiny, whole dill pickles. They look kind of obscene in a giggly sort of way, but it only adds their unique charm.
On the carb front, there are some gorgeous pastas to be found at the olive oil store, as well as Garde Manger around the corner. I opted for a pound of Italian mixed shapes, because they are so satisfying.
Wheels and tubes and whorls all on one plate? Yes, please. Is it wrong to make this beautiful pasta into mac and cheese? The correct answer is there is no wrong answer when it comes to this wacky, wondrous pasta.
The mac and cheese I speak of is creamy, silky perfection. I never want to choose not to eat homemade mac and cheese when presented with it.
I’ve made that decision about how I live my life, because I suffer from a serious condition the kids call FOMO, or fear of missing out. One time I declined a tie-dye cupcake at a classmate’s fourth grade birthday celebration and I’m still kicking myself. Life is short. Of course cupcakes and mac and cheese can make it shorter, so don’t go overboard. Pull in the reins.
I like to have a nice cruciferous vegetable with my mac and cheese. Roasted broccoli or Brussels sprouts are my go to; they have bold flavor and texture that pair perfectly with mellow, mush mac and cheese.
Try these recipes to enjoy some of life’s simple pleasures.
Easy ultracreamy mac and cheese
1 pound dried pasta
5 tablespoons unsalted butter
5 tablespoons flour
5 cups milk, warmed
1 pound white cheddar cheese, shredded
4 ounces cream cheese, optional
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more to taste
1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
Boil pasta according to package directions, but cook 1 minute less than the package calls for. Drain.
Meanwhile, make the creamy cheese sauce: Melt the butter in a large high-sided pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Sprinkle the flour over the melted butter and whisk the butter and flour together and around the pan until they smell toasted and look light brown, 2 to 3 minutes.
While whisking, pour in the warm milk. Continue to cook, constantly whisking until the sauce begins to simmer and thickens. (The sauce thickens only after it has reached a simmer.)
Turn the heat to low then stir in the cheddar and cream cheeses, salt and black pepper. When the sauce is smooth and velvety, stir in the cooked pasta. Turn the heat off, and then cover with a lid. Leave for 5 minutes, stir once more, and then serve.
Recipe adapted from Inspiredtaste.net.
Roasted broccoli with Parmesan
1 ½ pounds broccoli (about 2 crowns), cut into florets (I chop the stems and include them too)
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Salt, to taste
2 to 3 cloves garlic, minced
Freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss the broccoli and minced garlic with oil and lemon juice until lightly coated. Sprinkle salt over the broccoli and toss to coat.
Arrange the broccoli in a single layer on a baking sheet. Roast for 16-20 minutes or until lightly browned. Sprinkle with black pepper and Parmesan (if using) and serve warm.
Recipe adapted from simplyrecipes.com.
