I remember what it was like to know everything, before junior high came along and knocked me off my high horse. I’ve been trying to get back up ever since.
Niches help. Feeling like an expert in a specialty takes time, experience and real interest. I thought I had a handle on this “foodie” thing. People ask me questions. They look to me for advice.
Then I learned about geoducks.
Pronounced “gooey ducks,” these freakish, giant clams are just one of Washington’s many bounties from Puget Sound. Once I looked up images, I wished I could turn back time — possibly to arrogant, although blissfully ignorant, 11-year-old me on top of that horse. Rarely does a photo of food make me recoil and continue staring at the same time.
Unlike other giant clams whose squishy flesh fits neatly inside their giant clam shells, geoducks have a shell that appears to be an accessory. An afterthought. A hiccup in the great evolutionary exhale.
The shell is generally no larger than 8 inches, while the soft-bodied neck can be more than 3 feet long. I’ll just leave that image to your imagination, dear reader.
They’re native to the area, quite valuable and apparently delicious. So when in Washington, go for the geoduck. They’re served in a variety of ways, but geoduck sushi is having a moment.
I’m in. Although I’ve seen pictures, I’ll try anything. I’ve laid claim to this foodie niche, and I’m not letting some elephant trunk bottom feeder best me.
The Pacific provides many other delights to Washington, as well. Salmon is served all the ways, alongside Dungeness crab, oysters, mussels and clams. We all know about Washington apples and Rainier cherries, but berries grow like gangbusters there too.
Try these recipes for a taste of Washington.
Chickpea Waldorf salad
1/2 cup plain full-fat yogurt
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon honey
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 (14-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 ribs celery, finely chopped
1 medium apple, chopped into 1/4-inch chunks
1 cup red grapes
1/2 cup diced red onion
1/4 cup chopped parsley
1/2 cup walnuts, roughly chopped
4 cups fresh spinach
Prepare the yogurt dressing by combining the yogurt, apple cider vinegar, mustard, honey, salt, crushed red pepper flakes and pepper in a bowl. Whisk until well-combined.
Combine chickpeas, celery, apple, grapes, onion, parsley, and walnuts in a large bowl. Stir in the dressing and toss until evenly coated. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes before serving, or up to 5 days. Serve salad over fresh spinach.
Recipe source: www.thekitchn.com
Smoked salmon rye bread pudding
1 (14-ounce) loaf rye bread, sliced thickly
12 ounces smoked salmon, sliced thinly
1 red onion, finely chopped
1/4 cup capers
2 cup milk
2 eggs
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 bunch fresh dill, lightly chopped
1 cup grated Havarti cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toast the bread slices until they are golden brown. Cut the toast into cubes and place in a large bowl with the smoked salmon, onion and capers.
Pour milk into another large bowl and whisk in the eggs, mustard, salt and pepper. Stir in the dill and cheese. Pour over the toasted bread cubes and toss well to combine ingredients. Rest for 5 minutes or so allowing the bread to absorb the liquid.
Pour into a lightly oiled 8-by-8-inch baking dish and bake until puffy and golden brown, about 45 minutes.
Recipe adapted from www.foodnetwork.ca.
