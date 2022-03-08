Sweet potatoes and white potatoes get lumped into the same potato sack, figuratively speaking. It’s just not right. I’m taking a stand.
This is like comparing apples and oranges, or potatoes and po-tah-toes as the case may be. When I want a white potato-based food, I don’t want a sweet potato and vice versa. This acting like they’re interchangeable is madness, and it’s got to stop. They’re not even from the same plant family.
Now, this doesn’t mean they don’t share some preparation methods. Baked, fried, roasted, mashed or smashed, they’re both versatile and delicious.
They each have their strengths and weaknesses, healthwise. and let it be said that when we’re talking about baked potatoes, we don’t typically chow down on a huge baked sweet potato as we would a white potato. Consider that when deciding which to have.
Toppings differ; we go fatty boombalatty with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon and the like on white potatoes, but we tend to walk the diabetic line with sweet potatoes by adding sugar (hello, marshmallows) to the already naturally sweet flesh. Try to take it down a notch with the toppings, and let these potatoes be good for you.
They’re both good sources of fiber and vitamins C and B6. and carbs, which we know don’t have to be the devil, right? Sweet potatoes bring home the gold in the vitamin A category, while white potatoes excel in potassium.
And yes, you can and should eat the skin. The majority of the fiber lives there. You know you want that fiber.
Pick a potato, and try these recipes.
Savory smashed sweet potatoes
Olive oil spray
3 long, thin sweet potatoes (10 ounces each)
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme or rosemary, plus more for garnish
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Plain Greek yogurt for serving, optional
Spray a sheet pan with olive oil. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Wash and dry sweet potatoes then cut each into 3/4-inch thick round slices.
In a large bowl, combine melted butter with salt, pepper, garlic powder and herbs. Add sweet potatoes and toss to evenly coat.
Spread sweet potatoes in an even layer on the prepared sheet pan. Bake for 25 minutes, or until fork tender. Remove and allow to cool for 5 minutes.
Adjust oven rack to the second from the top and switch oven to high broil. Using a fork, gently smash each slice.
Spray lightly with olive oil then top each with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and return to upper middle rack of the oven. Broil for 3-5 minutes, until cheese is melted and edges are crispy.
Garnish with herbs and a small dollop of yogurt, if using.
Adapted from skinnytaste.com
Spanakopita loaded potatoes
4 medium russet potatoes (8-10 ounces each), scrubbed
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup diced onion
1 pound fresh spinach, finely chopped or 4 cups frozen chopped spinach (thawed)
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dried
1/3 cup reduced-fat cream cheese
3/4 teaspoon ground pepper
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup crumbled feta cheese, divided
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Pierce potatoes in several places with a fork. Bake directly on the center rack until tender, 50 to 60 minutes. Let stand until cool enough to handle.
Meanwhile, heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 2 to 4 minutes. Add spinach, garlic and oregano; cook, stirring, until hot, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat.
Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees. Cut the potatoes in half and scoop the insides into a bowl. Place the skins in a 9-by-13-inch pan.
Add cream cheese, pepper and salt to the bowl. Beat with a hand mixer or mash with a potato masher until smooth. Stir in the spinach mixture and 1/2 cup feta.
Stuff each potato skin with about 3/4 cup of the filling. Top each with 1 tablespoon of the remaining feta. Bake until the filling is steaming and the feta is browned, 25 to 35 minutes.
Source: eatingwell.com
