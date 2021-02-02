I never knew the word “booyah” to mean anything other than an exclamation of righteous joy, as in, “The Groundhogs beat the Unicorns in last night’s sportball game! Booyah!” A swift, closed-fist, downward arm gesture accompanies “booyah” without fail.
But with wisdom and Wisconsin comes power. And booyah.
We all know about the dairy situation in Wisconsin: Lots of cows make tons of milk, which becomes loads of cheese. I’m all for it. But booyah is a truly regional dish that has nothing to do with dairy.
In the 1850s, Belgian Walloon-speaking immigrants settled in eastern Wisconsin. They brought with them the hearty soup-stew they called booyah, which is believed to be a version of the word “bouillon.” Regardless, it’s fun to say and maybe even more fun to make.
Traditionally, booyah is made in a 10- or 20-gallon pot outdoors over an open fire. It’s cooked overnight, so everyone takes a turn stirring and babysitting the booyah. The stick-to-your-ribs chicken soup is packed with veggies and is thought to be a Belgian cure for all that ails a body.
Because of the time and the number of people involved in making booyah, it’s a shoo-in for church bazaars and family reunions. It can be made in a more timely manner, but where’s the fun in that? That’s when booyah becomes just plain old soup.
Try this booyah recipe for a taste of Wisconsin. Eat some cheese on the side and finish off with ice cream or frozen custard to give those dairy cows the respect they deserve.
Traditional Wisconsin booyah
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1 pound beef stew meat
1 1/2 cups chopped onion
1 heaping tablespoon coarse salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 1/2 cups sliced celery
1 1/2 cups chopped carrots
1 1/2 cups shredded cabbage
2 to 2 1/2 pounds chopped potatoes
2 cans diced tomatoes
1 1/2 cups frozen cut green beans
1 cup frozen corn
1 cup frozen peas
2 bay leaves
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 tablespoon soy sauce
Oyster crackers, for serving
In a large pot, heat olive oil to medium-high. Add chicken, stew meat, and onion. Let the meat brown, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes.
Add salt, pepper and 4 cups of water. Stir to combine and bring to a boil. Cover the pot and reduce heat. Simmer for 2 hours. Break up or shred meat, if needed.
Add celery, carrots, potato, cabbage, tomatoes, frozen vegetables, bay leaves, 4 more cups water, Worcestershire sauce and soy sauce. Cover pot and simmer for an additional two hours.
Remove bay leaves before serving with oyster crackers.
Recipe adapted from www.simplywhisked.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.