I’m tardy to the zoodles party, which honestly should come as no surprise. I’m slow on the uptake when it comes to gadgetry — and change.
Back when diet fads were shifting from fat-free, high-sugar to full-fat, low-carb, zoodles began to creep onto menus as an alternative to traditional noodles. Zoodles are the very cleverly named “zucchini noodles” that would replace pasta for years to come as Atkins gave way to paleo, that then morphed into keto — all of which are no- or low-carb.
That being said, zoodles have been “a thing” for a long while, but my interest has just now been piqued.
Not because I’m looking for a low-carb alternative to whole-wheat noodles — because there isn’t a thing wrong with them when eaten in a single-serve portion — but because I want to eat even more vegetables than I already do. Zoodles are just one more way to get the veggies in. More veggies generally means less meat, and that just seems like the way to go.
To create zoodles and other noodle-esque vegetable strands, I would need a gadget. In comes the spiralizer.
There are many different versions, so I decided to commit to the one that would be the least expensive while also taking up the least amount of space. There are no bells and whistles, but it was only 10 bucks and I get a free arm workout.
My forearms were feeling the burn after spiralizing two zucchini, so I’ll have to work up to the sturdier veggies such as sweet potatoes and carrots. Popeye arms, here I come.
There are a few methods to cook zoodles, but I’m here to tell you there is one that rises above the rest. You can saute them, boil them just like pasta or microwave them just to get them warm and softened, but in all those methods they turn into a watery mess after they’ve been on your plate for a minute.
Instead, scatter them on a big sheet pan covered with parchment paper and bake them at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. Salt them a little first, so that the liquid that escapes can be baked off in the oven. They’re perfect this way.
Once baked, they are ready to be topped with sauce. Or, try your spiralized veggies in these recipes.
15-minute garlic lime cashew 'noodles'
- 2 medium zucchini, spiralized
- 2 large carrots, spiralized
- 3/4 cup cashews
- 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped
Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons peanut butter
- 1/2 tablespoon hoisin sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon sriracha sauce
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- Juice of 1/2 lime
- 2 cloves garlic minced
Add peanut butter, hoisin sauce, sriracha sauce, soy sauce, lime juice and garlic to a skillet on medium-high heat. Stirring constantly, cook for about 2 minutes or until the garlic has just started to cook.
Add the cashews, zucchini and carrots. Using tongs or two large spoons, gently toss for about 4-5 minutes until everything is lightly cooked and heated through. The zucchini will release some liquid, which will help to make a nice sauce. When it's almost ready, add the cilantro and toss. Serve immediately.
Adapted from saltandlavender.com
Sesame, carrot and cucumber salad
- 2 English cucumbers, spiralized
- 2 large carrots, spiralized
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
Combine the cucumbers and carrots in a bowl. Set aside.
In a small bowl, whisk together the sesame oil, rice vinegar, sugar and soy sauce. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Toss the cucumbers and carrots with the dressing. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Chill for 20 minutes before serving.
Adapted from julieharringtonrd.com
