Crowds and canoes pile up on our best Ozark rivers this time of year, Memorial Day weekend being the traditional launch of summer. The Current River gets overthrown on weekends through August, and the upper Buffalo and Jack's Fork are inundated as long as water levels hold. Between them, Buffalo National River and Ozark National Scenic Riverways draw several million visitors a year, most coming over three months.
Contrast that pandemonium with the possibility of a 90-mile float on one of these Ozark rivers with limited interruptions and the mood of a weeklong wilderness float.
Is such a thing possible?
Although this year is a bit different because of COVID-19, with some restrictions and closures still in effect for the rivers, Memorial Day weekend is still a good weekend, I think, to challenge the direction of the National Park Service, steward of three of our best Ozark rivers.
To the detriment of the river experience, certainly, and likely to the detriment of the rivers themselves, the park service overemphasizes day floats. There's room for some of that, but I think there is an opportunity to restore balance on behalf of those of us seeking the solitude of long trips. Now, you can still find that solitude on these rivers, provided you avoid weekends, prefer the offseason, tolerate less-than-ideal weather and know where to look.
I remember a solo float on the Buffalo a few years ago that began in tranquility early in the week but crashed into chaos as I floated into Memorial Day madness. The difference between the peaceful first days of that trip and the near anarchy that had erupted on the river by Friday night was an experience in the extremes.
And for any paddler who has been swept up in those large church groups and outings bused to the river for a day float, and who has wondered if there is a better way, I have a proposal.
But first, a bit of background.
Ozark National Scenic Riverways — the nation's first federally protected river corridor — includes more than 105 miles of the Current River and 35 miles of its largest tributary, the Jack's Fork. Within that are more than two dozen authorized boat ramps and river access sites and two towns. That's one access every 5 miles or so. Keep in mind, I'm talking authorized; there are many more unauthorized (meaning illegal) accesses too. At one point, there were 136 identified river access sites in Ozark National Scenic Riverways, or about one per mile. But that's a column for another day.
The Buffalo National River — the nation's first national river — protects more than 130 river miles from Boxley to the White River. Within that are more than 20 authorized boat ramps and river accesses from Boxley Bridge to Rush, and no towns. That's one access every 6 or 7 miles. It doesn't seem to have the same level of problems with unauthorized access roads, but I have no doubt many exist there too.
We're not going to do away with most of these authorized accesses because that's what most floaters — and concession operators — want. But it's not what many paddlers want, and let's admit that we've tilted out of balance.
How do we restore a wilderness option for our public rivers?
I think it begins with seeing Ozark National Scenic Riverways and Buffalo National River not as two separate and independent units of the National Park Service, each of which offers the same thing and caters to the same crowds, but managing them in a way that allows them to complement one another, with one offering what the other can't. The Current is the more developed and access-corrupted river and is the best bet to cater to day floaters, while the Buffalo may be the best choice for a wilderness float.
Creating a wilderness stretch will mean closing some river accesses — which won't be popular with everyone — to create long stretches of uninterrupted river.
But where?
Realistically, we are not going to shut down accesses tied to developed campgrounds, such as Tyler Bend and Buffalo Point on the Buffalo or Round Spring and Big Spring on the Current. Some of these trace their development to the 1920s and 1930s, as some of our first state parks, with Civilian Conservation Corps-era cabins and restaurants. Again, there's room for some of that on 270 miles of public river.
Nor are we going to be able to do anything about river accesses tied to highways or about Eminence, on the Jack's Fork, and Van Buren, on the Current — towns where there are carve-outs so those communities have a bit of room to grow.
Given those limitations, I think the middle and lower Buffalo are the best candidate for a wilderness canoe option in the Ozarks, at least along existing public rivers.
My proposal: Close river accesses at Mount Hersey, Woolum and Baker Ford on the middle Buffalo to create a 30-mile uninterrupted float from Carver to Tyler Bend that would require a commitment of two or three days to paddle and would not be compatible with day trips.
My vote also would be to close the accesses at Maumee and Spring Creek and create another 20-mile uninterrupted stretch, but Jennifer Conner, another fan of the Buffalo River, reminded me that when the upper river is too low to float, that would limit options for those paddlers who only have a day. To her point, maybe we keep the accesses at Maumee open, allowing two-day trips in that section in the summer — Gilbert to Maumee, nearly 12 miles, and Maumee to Buffalo Point, a little over 11 miles.
Keeping Maumee open, then, would make it easier to justify closing the access downstream at Rush. Do that, and you have another 31-mile stretch from Buffalo Point to its confluence with the White. Again, putting in at Buffalo Point would require a commitment of three days to complete. That stretch already goes through the designated Lower Buffalo and Leatherwood wilderness areas, which between them protect nearly 40,000 acres on both sides of the lower river and create the largest tract of surviving wilderness in the Ozarks and one of the largest surviving bits of designated wilderness in the Midwest.
In short, you'd have two sections where paddlers would have to commit to multiday float trips and a section between them where disturbance and development could be kept to a minimum.
And for those of us who like the longer floats, a 90-mile float from Carver to the White River would create a weeklong alternative to the beer, bikinis and bacchanalia that overtake our best Ozark rivers in the summer.
And it's quite a different vision than the one you'll see on these rivers most summers.
Andy Ostmeyer is editor of the Joplin Globe.
