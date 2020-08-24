Hardly fair, I thought, learning as a child that the mayfly lives only a day.
Humans, if all goes well, may get 30,000 times as many days — about 80 or so years in all, maybe a few more days for those who are lucky, but not many more.
By the measure of the mayfly, the universe has been generous to us.
What does the mayfly think of that?
Hike the Grand Canyon and you'll get an inkling of what it means to be a mayfly. Even the youngest rocks in the Grand Canyon — the Kaibab Formation, at the top — are estimated at 270 million years old. That's more than 3 million times the number of days given to that 80-year-old man or woman.
Hardly fair to us, I think now, as I am growing older, our relative lifespan closer to the mayfly than the mountains.
Ansel Adams' most famous photograph — "Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico," carries the same whispers about time and how relatively fleeting it is.
The top of the photo — deep black space — is to me about the infinite. Not quite halfway down, you come to the nearly full moon, whose life, measured in billions of years, even the Grand Canyon might look to with envy. Below that moon, the Sangre De Cristo range, measuring time in the millions of years. Yet even in the image they are being worn away by the storms gathering in those clouds.
And finally, at the bottom, the adobe church and those white crosses, measuring time in three score and ten, the psalmist says — 70 years. Ephemeral and relatively insignificant, we seem in the photo, too, yet the crosses appear illuminated, glowing. Something about us, perhaps,
"When I see your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and stars that you set in place — what are humans that you are mindful of them, mere mortals that you care for them?" the same psalmist wonders.
Adams' most famous photograph and many of his other prints will be on display this fall at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. The show, "Ansel Adams in Our Time," debuts Sept. 19 and runs through Jan. 3.
What's all this got to do with the outdoor page, you ask?
Adams was many things — photographer and artist, of course, but also mountaineer and longtime advocate for conservation. His photos were instrumental in the preservation of King's Canyon in California as a national park. His work also helped protect more than 100 million acres of land in Alaska
But more than that, his photos defined the way we see and understand our country and its natural heritage.
"This is part of the power of Ansel Adams — he determined the way many Americans think about the West and think about our national parks," said Alejo Benedetti, associate curator of contemporary art at Crystal Bridges and venue curator for the exhibition.
Think of his iconic images of the Sierras, for example, and in particular of Yosemite National Park, with Half Dome, El Capitan and Bridalveil Falls. "Clearing Winter Storm, Yosemite National Park" is one of Adams' prints coming to Crystal Bridges.
Also coming is "The Tetons and Snake River," shot from an overlook in Grand Teton National Park.
"You're seeing the signature characteristics of his style," Rebecca Senf told me recently, talking about that image. Senf is an Ansel Adams scholar and curator at the Center for Creative Photography at the University of Arizona. She also is the author of a book, "Making a Photographer: The Early Work of Ansel Adams."
"Tetons and the Snake River" embodies what she said are the four key elements of Adams's style:
• Panoramic, sweeping vistas.
• Use of "omnisicient, godlike" point of view.
• Use of dramatic lighting and weather to create grandeur and awe.
• Use of a broad array of gray tones, from deep black to bright white, as part of a zone system.
"We absolutely see it in 'Moonrise,'" she said of those four elements.
Benedetti said Adams had the ability to visualize the image he wanted to create and the technical skills to get there. "Moonrise," for example, was shot late in the afternoon, but the original print is far different than the one for which Adams is famous.
"These are products of his imagination," Senf said of the photos. "'Moonrise' didn't look like that. He had to imagine that. It was coming from his heart, from what he felt.
