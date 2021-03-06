I’ve been arguing for years that Ozark rivers are some of the best in the nation, maybe the world, and that previous generations recognized that, fought to protect them and left us a framework to advance that protection. We should build on that instead of dismantling the legacy that put the Ozarks at the forefront of river conservation in this country, as a later generation of politicians has been wont to do.
Among those on the front lines of that fight that began in the 1940s and continued through to the 1980s were artists — photographers, writers and painters.
Foremost among them: Neosho’s Thomas Hart Benton, who took his first float trip in 1900 on Missouri’s Gasconade River around the age of 11 and was still floating Ozark rivers nearly 70 years later.
I’ve identified close to two dozen Benton paintings that feature Ozark rivers — primarily the Current in Missouri and the Buffalo in Arkansas, which are our two best and best-protected (though not fully protected) Ozark rivers. While Benton could have painted scenes anywhere in the country or in the world — and did — it speaks volumes about our rivers that they served as muse for one of the 20th century’s top artists and reinforces my argument that previous generations appreciated them maybe more than we do.
“The most beautiful rivers for making drawings and paintings are these rather small ones, with their bluffs in Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, like the Buffalo, which is one of the most beautiful in the United States,” Benton said.
My favorite of Benton’s river paintings may be the man reclining across from Cave Spring on the upper Current River; many a day I wish that were me.
In 2019, an article on Ozark rivers and the conservation movement appeared in OzarksWatch, a publication of the Ozarks Studies Institute at Missouri State University. The article included a watercolor made by Benton in 1968 titled “Buffalo River.” His original painting is now at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.
One of the people who read that article was Sarah Buhr, curator of art at the Springfield Art Museum. The result is “Afloat: Artists and Rivers,” an exhibition of 40 river-based paintings, prints and drawings. It’s up through April 18.
If you’re looking for your fix on Ozark rivers, now is the time, and that is the place.
Subjects include the Current, the Buffalo, the Finley and the James.
Artists include Benton, with two of his gouache paintings of the Current, as well as others, such as Louis Freund, a Missouri native who painted murals on post offices and other buildings throughout the Ozarks during the Great Depression.
Also in the exhibition are works by John Steuart Curry, another regionalist and contemporary of Benton’s who painted scenes from the great 1927 Mississippi River flood; and Missouri’s other great river painter, George Caleb Bingham, who is best known for his paintings about life on the Missouri.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Mondays.
The exhibition is free.
By the way, at one point the feisty Benton went beyond painting and wrote directly to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protest proposed dams on the Buffalo River: “As a lover of the great scenic beauty of the Buffalo River, I would like to add my name to those others which are lined up in protest against plans to put a dam across its waters ...”
“Man, hog-tied as he largely is, with the steel tentacles of an increasingly mechanistic world and with the prospect of being tied ever tighter, needs some areas of escape, of escape to the natural world from which he came. He’ll need all the more of these in the future. The Buffalo River provides one of these areas. I say, and I intend it emphatically: Let the river be.”
