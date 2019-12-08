Christmas bird counts — an annual citizen-science tradition going back more than a century — kick off in the area on Saturday.
Winter bird counts are held around the country and around the world this time of year, and thousands of volunteers participate. The results help track population shifts and other long-term trends. The counts are being held this year from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5.
Last year, there were more than 2,500 counts worldwide involved nearly 77,000 volunteers.
While there have been some success stories, recent studies in the United States and Canada have concluded that North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds in the past 50 years. A study in Science earlier this year looking at population changes among 529 species of birds in the continental United States and Canada, with 90% of the loss from 12 bird families, including sparrows, warblers, blackbirds and finches.
Habitat loss, pesticides and climate change have been identified as culprits.
Each Christmas bird count has a coordinator who assigns portions of a 15-mile circle to participants assigned to count all birds seen and heard.
Participants do not need to be experts, and novice or first-time birders are often paired with someone who is experienced.
"We encourage them to come. People are welcome to participate in any of those," said Dave Henness, a member of the Ozark Gateway Audubon Society, which holds a bird count south of Joplin on Saturday.
Bird counts in the area this winter include:
Shoal Creek
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Meet at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, in Joplin's Wildcat Park.
Details: The Ozark Gateway Audubon Chapter leads this count. Go to their Facebook page to find out more information or call the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center at 417-629-3434. Or email Dave Henness at eagle3194@aol.com.
Last year, 60 species were reported.
Prairie State Park
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with participants able to come and go, on Friday. Jan. 3
Where: Prairie State Park is at 128 NW 150th Lane, north of Mindenmines. Birders meet at the park’s Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center.
Details: This Christmas Bird Count has been going on for 20 years. There will be bison chili for lunch as well as hot beverages. For information, contact Dana Hoisington at prairiestatepark@dnr.mo.gov.
Last year, 58 species were recorded.
Branson
When: Daybreak to dark, Saturday.
Where: Branson area. At the end of the day, participants gather at the Bull Shoals Field Station in Hollister to compile results and share a potluck dinner.
Details: Participants are asked to call Charles Burwick at 417-860-9505, who will assign them a team and provide details on the location.
Eighty-eight species were reported in 2018.
Springfield
When: Daybreak to dark, Saturday, Dec. 21.
Where: Springfield area. Participants will meet at the Valley Water Mill in Springfield after the count to compile results and share a potluck dinner.
Details: Participants are asked to call Charles Burwick at 417-860-9505, who will assign them a team and provide details on the location.
Volunteers identified 87 species in this survey last year.
