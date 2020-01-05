In our win-some, lose-some world, there's both good and bad news on the chronic wasting disease front.
The deer disease made little progress in Missouri in general and Southwest Missouri in particular, according to the latest numbers from the fall/winter 2019 season.
But Arkansas is not faring as well as Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Conservation said recently that it had confirmed 24 new cases of CWD in Missouri, out of about 27,000 tissue samples collected this season. That brings the state's total to 140 confirmed cases out of the 130,000 deer that Missouri has tested in the last decade.
CWD was first confirmed in Missouri in 2012.
No cases have yet been reported in McDonald or Barry counties, nor Jasper, Newton, Barton or Lawrence counties, but two new cases were confirmed this year in Stone County as well as one in Taney County.
Last year was the first time the disease showed up anywhere in Southwest Missouri, with one case each out of Stone and Taney counties.
“While any new cases of CWD are not good news, we are happy that no cases have been found in new counties this year,” Missouri Department of Conservation wildlife disease coordinator Jasmine Batten said in a statement. “Overall, CWD remains relatively rare in the state and even in most areas where it has been found. These results suggest that our disease-management actions are working.”
You can get more information about CWD in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/cwd.
MDC has been on the lookout for CWD in our corner of the state because of what is happening in northern Arkansas.
The disease was first reported there in 2016 in an elk near the Buffalo National River and since then CWD has been confirmed in 748 deer and 22 elk, for a total of 770 cases. The epicenter seems to be Newton County, Arkansas, where more than half of the cases (469) have occurred, but as it spread to counties along the Missouri border, wildlife officials here began to worry and watch for it.
As of Dec. 3, there have only been three cases in Benton County but 91 in Carroll County and 104 in Boone County.
Batten said in the statement, "We consider finding only three new cases in Stone and Taney counties of Southwest Missouri to be good news.”
Still, an online map from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (https://www.agfc.com/en/hunting/big-game/deer/cwd/cwd-arkansas) leaves little doubt that it will likely spread further into Southwest Missouri, as several of Arkansas' confirmed cases are about as close as you can get to the Missouri line.
CWD was first found in captive deer in 1967 and in wild animals in 1981 and has since been found in 24 states.
In November, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, "Nationwide, the overall occurrence of CWD in free-ranging deer and elk is relatively low. However, in several locations where the disease is established, infection rates may exceed 10%, and localized infection rates of more than 25% have been reported. The infection rates among some captive deer can be much higher, with a rate of 79% reported from at least one captive herd."
While there have been no reported cases of CWD infecting people, prudence is advised.
No doubt wildlife officials will remain vigilant in trying to contain it, although eliminating it may not be possible.
That could mean more changes to hunting rules and regulations in the future.
Stay tuned.
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe. His email address is aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
