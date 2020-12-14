This will be a do-it-yourself year for first-day hikers.
Every year about this time, we run our list of those Jan. 1 hikes that are designed to get people outdoors to kick off the new year with some fresh air, sunshine (hopefully) and exercise.
First-day hikes have become a tradition around the country, and many of our area parks offered guided hikes in the past. But this year, because of COVID-19, most of those parks have canceled events.
Still, there's no reason not to go on your own and keep the tradition alive. Below is a list of trails, some of which have been the focus of previous first-day hikes, as well as a few more. I highlighted some of my personal favorites with an asterisk.
Just remember to dress for the weather and practice safety and courtesy for other hikers.
You also can learn more about these and other trails at the websites of the various parks.
1 to 2 miles
• Devil's Kitchen Trail, 1 1/2 miles, at Roaring River State Park south of Cassville.
• Devil's Den Trail, 1.5 miles*, at Devil's Den State Park south of Fayetteville, Arkansas. There's a lot of see on a relatively short trail, so plan a little extra time.
• Shaddox Hollow Nature Trail, 1 1/2 miles, at Hobbs State Park east of Rogers, Arkansas.
2 to 4 miles
• Drover's Trail, 2 1/2 miles, at Prairie State Park north of Mindenmines, with a cutoff loop that can reduce the hike to 1 mile if desired.
• Eagle's Nest Trail, 2 3/4 miles, at Roaring River State Park.
• Yellow Rock Trail, 3 miles, at Devil's Den State Park.
• Coyote Trail, 3 1/4 miles, at Prairie State Park.
• Ozark Chinquapin Trail, 3 1/4 miles at Big Sugar Creek State Park, near Pineville.
• Lost Valley*, 2 1/2 miles near Ponca, Arkansas, on the Buffalo National River. It's a bit of a drive to get there, but this hike is one of the best in the Ozarks and I always include it on my lists.
• Firetower Trail*, 3 1/2 miles, at Roaring River. It offers both exercise and scenery but still leaves enough time for fishing at the park. Given that Jan. 1 is on a Friday this year, you also can fish for trout during the day, but remember that it is catch-and-release fishing only right now at Roaring River.
• Wildcat Glades trails, about 3 1/2 miles at Wildcat Park in Joplin, starting at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.
4 miles or more
• Pigeon Roost Trail, 8 1/2 miles at Hobbs State Park.
• White River Valley Trail System, 11 3/4 miles, at Table Rock State Park, with multiple interconnected loops allowing for shorter hikes.
• Buffalo River Trail*, upper Buffalo. The trail is actually 37 miles long and best for backpacking, but you can hike sections. Some of the best sections are a stretch between Steel Creek and Kyle's Landing as well as around Erbie. The first offers lots of overlooks and dramatic scenery, and the second offers a visit to a historic 19th century farmstead and one of the oldest surviving cabins in the Ozarks. The park service recently closed the road to Kyle's Landing to make repairs, and it is expected to be closed through the first of the year, so you will have to make other arrangements.
Bonus first-day hike
One of the lesser known but more interesting hikes in the Ozarks is Hideout Hollow, south of Harrison, Arkansas. Getting there is a rough go in places, best tackled in four-wheel drives and high-clearance vehicles. During World War I, this hollow is where a group of men retreated to evade the draft, holing up in a horseshoe canyon disguised by a canopy of towering sweetgums, oaks and shortleaf pines.
The trail breaks out of the forest on a rock outcropping that looks out over the hollow; a similar rock outcropping lies across the hollow a few hundred feet away, offering dual vantage points. The head of the hollow is marked by a waterfall that pours over a limestone bluff and into the hollow itself. It's a drop of maybe 50 feet or more.
In September 1918, the local sheriff, Frank Carlton, brokered a deal: The draft resisters would not be charged with desertion, but they would have to report for several months of duty.
To get to Hideout Hollow, travel south of Harrison, Arkansas, on Arkansas 43 for 19 miles, turning left onto a forest road just across from the Compton, Arkansas, post office. Follow the road about 4 miles, looking for a trailhead parking lot on the north side. The trail into the hollow is about a mile long.
