Beaver Lake’s popular eagle cruises resume in a couple weeks, so you better grab your spot.
Other birding events also are planned around the region.
Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area recently announced the schedule for November and December eagle cruises on Beaver, beginning on Sunday, Nov. 3. (January and February cruises will be announced later.)
The cruises resume when bald eagles return in the fall with cooler weather and continue until they migrate north in the early spring. Remember, this is a winter activity — on the lake — so dress for cold weather.
But there’s a trade off. Park officials have told me over the years that the colder and rainier it gets, the more likely eagles remain perched in leafless trees, making their bright white heads easier to spot.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12.
Tours depart at 3 p.m. from Rocky Branch Marina, east of Rogers. The park provides the pontoon boat, driver and an interpreter to answer questions.
Tours are offered on weekends and around the holidays. The schedule for the next two months is as follows:
Nov. 3, 9, 16, 17, 23, 24, 29 and 30.
Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.
For more information, call 479-789-5000.
A couple of other birding events planned this fall look like they are worth putting on the calendar:
Attracting Backyard Birds
Time: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin’s Wildcat Park.
Learn more about which birds are commonly seen in Missouri’s backyards in the winter and how to attract them. Each family will receive one hanging platform feeder to assemble and take home to begin winter birdwatching adventures.
For information, or to register, call 417-629-3423
Loon tours
When: 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, Oct. 27; Saturday, Nov. 2; and Sunday, Nov. 10.
Meeting Place: Rocky Branch Marina on Beaver Lake, east of Rogers, Arkansas.
Details: This is also a cruise on Beaver Lake with bird experts Joe Neal and Joan Reynolds. Neal, co-author (with Doug James) of “Arkansas Birds,” said in a statement that besides common loons, participants also might have a chance to see red-throated loons and other waterfowl, including pied-billed and horned grebes, western and eared grebes.
“These trips fall right in the middle of waterfowl migration, and I expect we will see 10 or more species of ducks. We may see one to three gull species. Bald eagles should be visible too.”
The cost is $10 for those 13 and older.
Reservations are necessary. For more information or to make reservations call 479-789-5000.
Andy Ostmeyer is the managing editor for The Joplin Globe. Contact him at aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
