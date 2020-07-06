I found something I think all Americans can agree on, the one thing that I'm sure will unite us.
Possumberry ice cream.
Americans rage on about much these days — we always have — but this ice cream is just the thing to bridge the mask/no mask, statue/no statue and Donald Trump/Joe Biden divides.
Possumberry is the name I used a few years back to disguise the ice cream I was making for a family competition. Everyone who entered anted up $25, and before long, we had a tidy sum of money at stake. Competitors retreated to various parts of my parents' house and yard in Kansas to fire up their ice cream makers. We'd also wander around spying on each other. One sister and her husband were frying bacon; another sister and her husband were splitting and scraping real vanilla beans.
They'd wander over to the tree, beneath which I was making mine, and ask: "What's this?"
Not wanting to give away anything, I told them, "Possumberries, spring-fed, picked from the deepest holler in the Ozarks."
In case you're wondering, here's a hint: Possum grapes are wild grapes found in the Ozarks. These are not your grocery store grapes, big as my thumb and usually sweet. Most of the wild grapes are small and bitter to the point of being inedible. There's even an unincorporated town in Jackson County, Arkansas, called Possum Grape, just as there is a Turkey Scratch and Toad Suck in Arkansas too. A tip of the hat to our crazy neighbors to the south, the Bumpuses of states.
Anyway, maybe you've already figured it out — I was using freshly picked wild blackberries, which are coming in about now. Picking blackberries is an outdoor tradition for a lot of families, and one of the best things you can do with them is make ice cream.
Before I tell you who won, I should tell you my recipe actually comes from "Cooking Wild in Missouri," a Missouri Department of Conservation cookbook with recipes for everything from squirrels and venison to trout and walleye as well as blackberries, pawpaws and persimmons.
Start with a pound of wild blackberries — about 2 cups, and 3/4 to 1 cup of sugar, and 1/2 cup of heavy cream. The recipe also calls for 1/2 cup of water, but I leave that out because you don't want that in the recipe if you later freeze the leftover ice cream.
I usually double or even triple the recipe. You'll want seconds on this.
Mix the blackberries and sugar in a food processor and then strain for seeds. I usually strain it at least twice. Whip the cream until it is about the thickness of buttermilk. The recipe says you can also use yogurt or low-fat or whole milk. I can only vouch for the cream. Once you stir it in, taste it and tweak it if needed with a bit more sugar. Set it in the refrigerator for at least an hour to chill it.
Then, make it like you would regular homemade ice cream.
The grandchildren and Mom and Dad served as judges for our family competition, and they spent a good bit of time that evening sampling and resampling all the entries.
Alas, possumberry came in second.
I think I'd have won, but because there was a lot of money at stake, voting shenanigans were inevitable. Anyway, my sister and her husband, who used maple flavoring and bacon, came out on top, but just by a single vote. Comedian Jim Gaffigan calls bacon bits the fairy dust of the food world, which can make everything from baked potatoes to salads taste great. Ice cream, too, I now know.
But win or lose, it was a lot of fun just to sit around that evening and eat different flavors of homemade ice cream.
We many not get past our differences on a whole range of issues, but this time of year, at least, it's good to sit around the ice cream maker and agree on one truth: possumberry ice cream.
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe. His email address is aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
