Thanksgiving came late this year, which means Christmas and New Year’s Day get here quick.
And that means first-day hikes also get here before you know it.
First-day hikes have grown into a popular New Year’s Day tradition around the country, and this Jan. 1 will probably not be an exception. There are dozens of hikes at state parks around the region, but if you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, try the two-for-one at Buffalo National River in Arkansas.
Park Ranger Lauren Ray told me there will be a New Year’s Eve Star Party at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Steel Creek Boat Launch/Campground with a ranger-led night-sky program. This summer, Buffalo National River became the only place in the Ozarks to earn the label “Dark Sky Park,” which recognizes efforts to preserve views of the night sky.
Then, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, there will be a first-day hike at Lost Valley, near Ponca, Arkansas. Plan on two hours or so of hiking, and dress for the weather. One of the cool features of Lost Valley is it abundance of American beech trees, which usually keep their dead leaves through the winter. This is a ranger-guided hike that Ray said should be a “premier” first-day event.
“It’s also a great place to start the year,” she said.
If the weather looks bad, call the Steel Creek Ranger Station for an update at 870-861-2570.
And, as always, dress for the weather this time of year, and be prepared.
Here are some of the other first-day hikes around the region (check park websites for more):
Wildcat Glades
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Meet at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Wildcat Park in Joplin.
Details: This is partnership event involving the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Ozark Gateway Audubon Society and Joplin Outdoors, and the hikers will break up into groups based on interests, including a leave-no-trace hike and a birding hike. Hikes can be up to 4 miles. For more information, watch the Wildcat Glades Friends Group Facebook page as the date gets closer.
Big Sugar Creek State Park
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The hike starts at the Ozark Chinquapin Trailhead at 6727 Big Sugar Creek Road, near Pineville.
Details: A naturalist will lead a 3-mile hike on the Ozark Chinquapin Trail. For information, call 417-847-2539.
Prairie State Park
When: 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: The park is at 128 NW 150th Lane, north of Mindenmines.
Details: Meet at the park’s Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center for a naturalist-led hike of 2 miles or so over uneven terrain to the park’s bison herd. Refreshments will be provided following the hike. Because the popularity of the bison hikes, registration is required. To register or for information, call 417-843-6711.
Roaring River State Park
When: 3 to 5 p.m.
Where: Roaring River State Park, south of Cassville.
Details: There will be a naturalist-led 1.5-mile hike on the Devil’s Kitchen Trail, which takes its name from a rock outcrop. It includes caves, a spring, a geologic bench and more. Hikers meet at the Devil’s Kitchen trailhead across from the old lodge. For details, call 417-847-3742.
Stockton State Park
When: 10 a.m. to noon.
Where: 19100 S. Missouri Highway 215, Dadeville. Meet at the nearby Gordon Cemetery parking lot near the beginning of the beach road.
Details: Hikers should be prepared for a 1.75-mile hike over uneven terrain through white oak woodlands with views of Stockton Lake. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided after the hike. For details, call 417-276-4259.
Table Rock Lake
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Table Rock Lake State Park, Branson. The hike will start at Trailhead 1, which is located 1 mile south of Table Rock Dam on Missouri Highway 165.
Details: Park staff will be leading this hike on the Red Loop of the White River Valley Trail System. The Red Loop is 2.9 miles and is one of four loops on the 11.75-mile White River Valley Trail System. This is a natural surface trail with an elevation change of about 120 feet. This loop runs through upland forest, areas of exposed dolomite rock and creek bottomlands. For information, call 417-334-4704
Devil’s Den State Park
When: 9 to 11 a.m. and again from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Devil’s Den State Park, 11333 West Arkansas Highway 74, is south of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Hikers should meet at the flagpole near the visitors center.
Details: This is a guided hike on a 1.5-mile loop that will take about two hours. This is a dog-friendly hike for socialized, leashed dogs. For details, call 479-761-3325.
Hobbs State Park
When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: 20201 East Arkansas Highway 12. The park is east of Rogers, Arkansas.
Details: This is a hike to historic Van Winkle Hollow to learn about the Van Winkle Mill, the largest in the state of Arkansas through the 1870s. The area is on the National Register of Historic Places. Meet at the Van Winkle Trailhead. For details, call 479-789-5000.
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe. Contact him at aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.