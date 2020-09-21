I say it every year: October and the Ozarks were meant for each other.
It's poetic. It's alliterative. I say it every fall when I write an annual hiking column.
It also may be wrong.
It seems to me fall color is peaking later in our corner of the Ozarks now, much closer to the first of November than the middle of October, and I may have to change my saying.
Either way, autumn is still the best time of year in the Ozarks — maybe that's what I should say: Autumn and the Ozarks were made for each other.
Days are getting shorter, nights are getting cooler and I'm getting antsy, having done a lot less wandering, paddling and hiking since the pandemic.
Although the peak is a month or so away, Tuesday remains the first official day of fall and time to start thinking about where and when to go.
You can track fall color via weekly online updates compiled by Missouri Department of Conservation foresters at mdc.mo.gov/fallcolor, but the best way to keep up on fall color is to go.
Some of my favorite dayhikes for fall color:
• Roaring River State Park, near Cassville: You can fish in the morning, hike during the day. Take the Fire Tower Trail, which gets deeper into the forest than most other trails. Afterward, head out of the park on Missouri Highway 112, and after a couple of miles, you’ll come to Forest Road 197, also known as Sugar Camp Scenic Drive. Turn left and follow the forest road for the next 8 miles or so. It’s a gravel road, but graded, and cars can make it. There are overlooks along the way, including a picnic area about halfway, called Onyx Cave. Stay on the road, and you will eventually pop out on Missouri Highway 86 just north of Eagle Rock.
There is no designated hiking trail, but you can wander into the forest as far and as long as you like at one of the many pull-offs.
• Devil's Den State Park, south of Fayetteville, Arkansas: The 1.5-mile Devil's Den Trail has a lot to see, but the Yellow Rock Trail offers a dramatic overlook. You also can get some good views by hiking on the Butterfield Trail. It's a 15-miler, with places to camp overnight if you backpack, but you can see quite a bit with a long day hike or an out-and-back day hike.
• Lost Valley along the upper Buffalo River in Arkansas: The famous hike reopened this summer, but the cave with its waterfall remains closed, according to the National Park Service, because of the inability to social distance inside the cave. Ken Smith, in his “Buffalo River Handbook,” says Lost Valley, with giant sweet gums and beech, is more typical of a Southern Appalachian forest, such as the Great Smokies, than the oak-hickory forests of the Ozarks.
• Hawksbill Crag, also on the upper Buffalo River in Arkansas: This is perhaps the most photographed place in the Ozarks, rivaled only by Alley Mill on the Jack's Fork River in Missouri when it comes to magazine covers and calendars. To get to the crag, take Arkansas Highway 21 south from its junction with 43 for a few miles and just before the bridge over the upper Buffalo River in Boxley Valley, turn right and then head up — it is steep — on Forest Road 5 for several miles, passing Cave Mountain Church. The pull-out for parking is about a half-mile past the church. It is a 3-mile roundtrip hike from the parking area to the crag.
Also, there will be a fall color event on Oct. 2 of interest to area residents.
Jeff Cantrell, educator and naturalist with the Missouri Department Conservation, will hold a virtual class, "Trees and Vines of Fall Color," from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2. The class will cover the details of two colorful vines and eight trees typical along an Ozark trail in Southwest Missouri. More information is at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174417.
The education center remains closed, but the trails and grounds are open.
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe.
