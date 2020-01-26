CASSVILLE, Mo. — Winter catch-and-release season end Feb. 10 at Roaring River and Missouri's other trout parks, but that is no reason to put away the fly rod and tackle.
There's a lot happening in the coming weeks, including the annual opener.
By the way, March 1 promises to be a big opener for catch-and-keep season this year because it falls on a Sunday. If the weather is good, look out. And we're due for good weather. Last year was among the coldest openers, according to National Weather Service records that go back more than a century, when the temperature didn't get above 27 degrees all day in Cassville.
The record high in Cassville on March 1 was 80 degrees in 1972; the record low was 4 degrees.
That's quite a range.
Here are some upcoming events, and as promised, our outdoor pick for the coming week:
Fly casting and fly tying clinic
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
Where: Neosho National Fish Hatchery, 520 Park St.
Details: Staff from the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Neosho National Fish Hatchery will be joined by MAKO fly fishers at a free clinic designed to help the beginner and expert alike. The clinic will cover basic fly casting skills, simple fly tying patterns and river strategies for many different species in Southwest Missouri. All supplies will be provided. Registration is requested.
For details or to register, call 417-451-0554.
Fly fishing class
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Where: Walter Woods Conservation Area, 7129 Dutch Elm Drive, south of Joplin.
Details: This program will cover casting, fly presentation, hooking and landing fish of all types at the Walter Woods Aquatic Education pond. No fee for the program, but dress for the weather. Supplies will be provided, but you may bring your own equipment. To register or for more information, call 417-629-3423.
Introduction to Trout Fishing
When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin's Wildcat Park.
Details: This beginners class will discuss places to fish, essential equipment, basic fishing methods and lure selection.
For details or to register, call 417-629-3434.
Mayfly fly tying class
When: 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, March 6.
Where: Bennett Spring Church of God Annex, located across from the Bennett Spring State Park office. Bennett Spring is near Lebanon.
Details: Supplies and instruction on tying a basic fly will be given. All supplies will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own. A $5 donation for the "Fly of the Night" supplies is suggested. Donations will go to provide supplies and support for Kids Free Fishing Day in the park. Everyone's first six flies will be donated to The Mayfly Project, which mentors foster children through fly fishing.
This event is sponsored by Missouri State Parks, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Mayfly Project. More information is available at TheMayFlyProject.com.
The class will repeat again on April 17, May 1, June 5, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2.
For more information or to register, call 417-532-4338.
------------------------------------------
And finally, the Joplin Globe Outdoor Page pick — make that picks, there are two — for the coming weekend:
Bison Hike
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Prairie State Park, north of Mindenmines.
Details: This is a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain. Bringing water, snacks, binoculars and dress for the weather. Registration is required and limited to 50 people. For information or to register call 417-843-6711.
Duck Day
When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday.
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin's Wildcat Park.
Details: Join the Wildcat Glades Friends Group and staff at the conservation education center to learn about migrating waterfowl, waterfowl identification, migratory flyways and habitat. Learn to distinguish wing patterns and species grouping in flight for bird watching or waterfowl hunting. Dress for the weather as this event includes duck calling. Registration is required. The class is for those ages 7-12. To register, go to WGFG's Facebook page at facebook.com/wildcatglades or call 417-708-7713 and leave a message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.