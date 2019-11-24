Beth was mortified.
As wives often are when husbands are left to their own devices to handle things.
The issue in question was Christmas presents for the younger kids.
Son No. 1 called from Chicago, where he was in grad school, to run by me a plan he had for presents for his younger brothers and sister. He proposed bringing home a dog shark, a squid and a fetal pig — all properly packaged in formaldehyde — along with scalpels, pins, tweezers and sundry other equipment needed to dissect them.
“What kid wouldn’t love that?” I told him.
So he and his girlfriend at the time, who was in med school, brought home the three preserved creatures.
And I was right. Kids 2, 3 and 4 loved it. LOVED IT!
Not so much Beth.
She thought my characterization of the gift as “nontraditional” didn’t do it justice.
Thankfully, it was a warm Christmas, and all ended well when they “opened” their gifts on a makeshift table set up outside that was covered with plastic.
Bottom line: I am expected to defer to her for Christmas shopping.
Which is fine because it means I have time to join in a couple of cool outdoor events planned between now and Christmas.
Green Friday
When: 1 to 4 p.m. Friday.
Where: Hobbs State Park Visitor Center, east of Rogers, Arkansas.
Details: Green Fridays are becoming an outdoor alternative to Black Friday. The state park will offer activities, guided hikes and programs for free that day. For information, call 479-789-5000.
Owl prowl
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Hobbs State Park Visitor Center, east of Rogers, Arkansas.
Details: A park interpreter will lead this program to learn about the park’s owls. The first portion will be indoors, and then visitors carpool to a nearby location and go on a short owl prowl to try to locate some owls. The event is free. For information, call 479-789-5000.
Trout fishing, fly tying
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, in Joplin’s Wildcat Park, then a trip to Roaring River State Park the next weekend.
Details: Education center staff and MAKO fly fishers host this two-part program designed for the beginner and expert alike. On Friday, gather at the education center in Joplin to learn about fly fishing and fly tying with hands-on demonstrations by local experts. The event will cover trout and other species of fish that can be caught with fly-fishing equipment, what flies and lures to use, and strategies to catch more fish. Then, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14, head to Roaring River State Park to practice the skills and try out new flies. All supplies will be provided, but if you have your own fishing equipment, feel free to bring it. Participants will have to provide their own transportation to Roaring River.
Registration requested. Call 417-629-3434 for details or to register.
Roaring River hike
When: 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Where: Roaring River State Park south of Cassville.
Details: This is a Missouri Department of Conservation hike at the state park, but it will leave from the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Joplin residents can make arrangements to meet at the park when they register by calling 417-888-4237. Plan on 5 miles of hiking and dress for the weather. Bring a sack lunch and water.
Bison hike
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Where: Prairie State Park, north of Mindenmines.
Details: The hike will be 2 miles long and will cover uneven terrain. Dress for the weather. Binoculars will be useful for looking at bison and other wildlife. Preregistration is required. Call 417-843-6711 for additional information and to register.
Short-eared owl hike
When: 4:30 p.m. to dusk.
Where: Shawnee Trail Conservation Area.
Details: Short-eared owls may be seen flying low over native grasslands in search of mice, rabbits and other small mammals. This is an easy hike, but dress for the weather. For information and directions, call 417-629-3434.
DIY fishing lure class
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, in Joplin’s Wildcat Park.
Details: The class is for children ages 7-12. They will learn about Missouri fish and the best bait to bring them in. This indoor program will include a lure to create and take home. To register, visit the Wildcat Glades Friends Group Facebook page or call 417-708-7713 and leave a message.
Eagle viewing
When: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Where: Roaring River State Park south of Cassville.
Details: Start with a movie about our national symbol and participate in eagle-themed activities at the park’s nature center. Then go outside and watch bald eagles coming in to roost for the evening. Bring binoculars and spotting scopes and dress for the weather. This program is free. Call 417-847-2539 for details.
