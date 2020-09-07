Two panoramas reveal themselves to paddlers along Arkansas' Buffalo River.
The first is obvious — the natural panorama of weathered bluffs, waterfalls carved in limestone and of the deep-green Ozark forest.
The second is often obscure — a historic panorama of weathered cabins, of farmsteads carved out of the same rocky country, even a ghost town, many of the sites cloaked much of the year by that deep green foliage.
You have to know where to look.
The natural panorama is what first draws visitors to the river, and it graces the covers of calendars and magazines. The second takes paddlers deeper into the river's stories.
You just have to listen.
The Buffalo was set aside as America's first national river nearly 50 years ago, and today, there are many sites along its 150-mile course that have been added to the National Register of Historic Places. Now there's a plan to add two more — the Granny Henderson cabin and the Flowers cabin, both on the upper river.
Adding a site to the National Register doesn't give it more protection, but it does recognize the site for the stories it tells.
I have never stopped at the Flowers site, but the Henderson site tells lots of stories. Each time I visit, it lets me in on more secrets.
These are stories of one woman's determination, of her love for the river, and of the self-sufficient and independent life she carried on alone long after it faded from other corners of the Ozarks.
The cabin also tells her story of heartbreak.
Born in 1892, Eva Barnes “Granny” Henderson and her husband built their life along the upper Buffalo, as countless other families had done up and down the river valley. After her husband, Frank, died in 1956, she stayed there, living alone for more than two decades without electricity, a telephone or plumbing. Hers was truly a throwback to the 19th century Ozarks.
When Congress declared the Buffalo the country’s first national river in 1972, it allowed for the use of eminent domain, and the Henderson place was one of those targeted for acquisition.
“What really bothers me is they’re going to let it all go wild again,” she told National Geographic in 1977. “I know some folks like that idea. But, lan’ sakes, I can remember helpin’ clear these fields and hammerin’ up many o’ these buildings. Things you work that hard doin’, seems to me, ought to be allowed to last forever.”
“Movin’ out o’ here would mean givin’ up all I’ve got, all I’ve ever had,” she also said.
Representatives of the National Park Service — she called them “government folks” — soon paid a visit.
“I was turning the cows out,” she recalled in 1978 for a different interview. “They said they aimed to buy my land and asked me what I thought of it. ‘I don’t think much of it,’ I told ’em. I said it kind of short because I meant it short.”
Granny Henderson lived in the cabin until early 1979 and died just a few months after being moved out. She was 86 years old.
Today, the cabin survives, but many of the farm's other outbuildings — one she helped hammer up — are gone; forests have reclaimed the fields she and her husband cleared.
The cabin testifies to the price paid to protect Ozark rivers — a price that was personal for many. You see, in the battle to protect the Buffalo, there were three parties with a vision — not two. On one side were those who favored dams and development, of course, and opposed to them were those who favored a national park, which meant protection but also public ownership. Caught in the middle was a third group — those who lived along the river, loved it as deeply as anyone, argued that the land had been in their family for generations and that they had been faithful stewards of the river. They wanted neither a dam nor a park but only to be left in peace.
That wasn't going to happen.
Orval Faubus, governor of Arkansas in the 1950s and 1960s, who helped save the Buffalo, knew that those who simply wanted the river to be left alone were unrealistic.
“It was apparent the area was changing, and with each year, the change was more rapid. The Buffalo, in its natural, beautiful state, as some of us were privileged to know it, could not be preserved by leaving it alone, irregardless of the issue of the dams," Faubus said. "Those who believe it could be are or were indulging in a vision as unreal as a mirage to a desert traveler.”
But that is not the cabin's only story.
It also testifies just as persuasively to the determination and love for the river of a previous generation who thought it important to pay that price and secure public ownership before the natural, wild river evaporated like that mirage. Existential threats — dams or other forms of development — were coming to the Buffalo and to Ozark rivers, and they were not going to survive without protection. A previous generation passed laws creating new types of parks, committed to spending tax dollars and ultimately even willed the use of eminent domain to protect several rivers. The cabin is a challenge that asks each generation: What price are you willing to pay to protect Ozark rivers?
Granny Henderson's story is heartbreaking.
To have lost the river would have been no less heartbreaking.
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe. His email address is aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
