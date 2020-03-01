You can draw a direct line from the 20th century's leading authority and wisest voice on conservation to the protection of our best Ozark rivers.
There's an event Saturday honoring that man, but first, let me tell you about that line.
Leonard Hall, a Seneca native who helped lead the charge that secured the Current and Jack's Fork as the nation's first federally protected river corridor, was flying over those rivers with Stewart Udall, then the U.S. secretary of interior, in the early 1960s. From the plane Hall pointed out the spot on the lower Current near the Missouri-Arkansas line where Aldo Leopold had once owned a hunting cabin that he called "the shanty."
Udall asked Hall: “Did you know Leopold?”
Hall replied, “Yes, I knew him very well,” and then explained that he had also floated the Current with Leopold’s brother.
Udall then reached into his jacket and pulled out a copy of “A Sand County Almanac” that he carried with him on the plane and told Hall: “Everything I know about conservation I learned from Aldo Leopold.”
Many of us could say that: "Everything I know about conservation I learned from Aldo Leopold." The book was a revolution in print, and Leopold's biographer, Curt Meine, wrote of it awakening a new generation of conservationists, "most of them carrying dog-eared copies of the almanac in hand."
And coming from Udall, that comment was high praise; Udall, by the way, is that connection between Leopold and Ozark rivers.
Leopold, who died in 1948, knew the region well, having floated the Current in the 1920s, having fought to save the larger Irish Wilderness area from roads in the 1930s, and he wrote of his "special affection" for part of the Ozarks. But the effort to protect our rivers would have to wait a bit.
Thirty-five years after Leopold first floated the Current, Udall floated it, and it was his recommendation to add it and the Jack's Fork to the National Park Service that was instrumental in saving them for future generations. He also fought for the preservation of the Buffalo River in Arkansas, and according to newspaper accounts from the period, Udall "hit the ceiling" when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers suggested that a dam for that river planned at Gilbert could be compatible with the park plan. Udall also worked to "thwart" that dam as well as the Water Valley Dam on the Eleven Point in Arkansas, according to accounts from the period.
Udall also helped create and pass the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, which today protects the upper Buffalo, the Eleven Point in Missouri, the Mulberry in Arkansas, and a number of other Ozark rivers and streams.
And in his own award-winning book on conservation, "The Quiet Crisis," in 1963, Udall listed a group of rivers worthy of going to the front of the line as the nation began looking at ways to protect them. Included on that list was the Buffalo and the Ozark Mountain rivers of Missouri.
Udall was such an admirer of Aldo Leopold that he wrote in his book: "If asked to select a single volume which contains a noble elegy for the American earth and a plea for a new land ethic, most of us at Interior would vote for Aldo Leopold's 'A Sand County Almanac.'"
Udall also quotes from Leopold's book: "We abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us. When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect."
If you're not familiar with Leopold, Saturday is your day — Leopold Day— at Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area in Northwest Arkansas.
Here's a schedule of events:
• 9-10:30 a.m., Birds & Breakfast: See live birds captured in the park by ornithologists and then help them release the birds after learning more about them. Breakfast snacks, juice and coffee provided by Wild Birds Unlimited.
• 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Making a Nature Journal & Bluebird Boxes: Volunteers will help participants start a nature journal. Another booth will have eastern bluebird nest box kits to give away until they run out. Come and go as you please.
• 11-11:30 a.m., Black Bear Hike: A park interpreter will lead participants on a quarter-mile hike along the Ozark Plateau Trail to discuss the history, current status and other details about black bears.
• 1-2:30 p.m., Shaddox Hollow Trail Hike: A park interpreter will lead participants on this 1 1/2-mile loop through the hills of Shaddox Hollow and share some passages from Leopold’s classic book “A Sand County Almanac." Hikers are to meet at Shaddox Hollow Trailhead. Dress for the weather, and bring water.
• 1:30-2 p.m., Pooch Prowl: Hike along the Ozark Plateau Trail with your dog and learn how the “leave no trace” principles applies to pets. All dogs must be on a leash.
• 2:00-3:15 p.m., Screening of "Green Fire": This award-winning documentary explores the life and impact of Leopold.
All the events (with the exception of the Shaddox Hollow Trail Hike) are in the park's visitor center on Arkansas Highway 12 east of Rogers, Arkansas. For questions, call the park at 479-789-5000.
I'll leave you with this Leopold quote, which ought to be shouted from every hilltop and hollow in the Ozarks: "A wild river is worth keeping wild."
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor for The Joplin Globe. Contact him at aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
