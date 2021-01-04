Like a lot of you, I sat most of 2020 out — camping, canoeing and traveling little. Among the casualties was another trip to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Canceling that one hurt.
My wife kept telling me it wasn’t going to happen, but I couldn’t bring myself to pull the plug until the last possible moment. Given how some families suffered in 2020 and the sacrifices many families, including those of doctors and nurses, have made for us, I’ll quit bellyaching.
Instead, this is a moment to peek forward.
Most of 2020 was given to bike rides — something I felt safe doing — and in that I was not alone. Local trails have been busy. The Joplin Trails Coalition recently reported a 50% increase in paid memberships this year “as well as substantially more foot and bicycle traffic on the Ruby Jack and Frisco Greenway trails.”
The coalition deserves our thanks. Its work kept a lot of area residents active and sane throughout 2020, when gyms closed and so much had to be canceled, including the group’s two major fundraising rides. Now is a great time to join, to help it offset the lost revenue from those rides, with membership fees only $35 per individual and families, and $25 for students and seniors. Go to https://joplin-trails-coalition.webnode.com/join.
I’m looking forward to making up for missed moments in the coming year. Herewith, some goals for 2020:
1. Building Bike Trails. Might as well begin where we left off. Locally, the long-term plan is to connect the Frisco and Ruby Jack trails. Tying those trails together also ties together the largest cities in Jasper County. That may be a ways off, but I am old enough to remember when communities were skeptical of these things; now they understand their value and get behind them. Here’s hoping further strides can be made this year toward ultimately connecting them. The same goes for the Midwest’s major trails and for taking steps that eventually lead to connecting the Katy/Rock Island network in Missouri to the Flint Hills/Prairie Spirit network in eastern Kansas. The Katy, by the way, was recently named by Fodor’s Travel as one of the most scenic bike trails in the nation. Resolution No. 1: Complete the Flint Hills Nature Trail in Kansas.
2. Ozark Rivers I: Last year, Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act, which commits $1.3 billion per year for five years to deferred maintenance projects in the National Park Service’s nearly $12 billion backlog of needed repair work. Some of that money will help catch up on projects at Ozark National Scenic Riverways and Buffalo National River — some of the nation’s very best rivers. The Great American Outdoors Act was a mighty conservation victory, and one for which Congress and President Trump deserve praise. Resolution No. 2: Return to favorite Ozark rivers now managed by the park service, including the Jacks Fork, Current and Buffalo.
3. Restore national monuments. As far back as the creation of Yellowstone National Park nearly 150 years ago, a pattern has played out when it comes to protecting our best American places. It’s controversial at the time it happens; later, folks begin to recognize and appreciate that protection was the wisest use for the area; finally, they wish they’d gone bigger when they had the chance. The pattern played out differently under President Trump, who a few years ago reduced dramatically the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah. If the Great American Outdoors Act was his biggest conservation victory, this was a dramatic conservation setback.
I think there’s a lesson in what happened in 1943: President Franklin Roosevelt used the Antiquities Act — the same law that President Bill Clinton used to set aside Grand Staircase and President Barack Obama used to set aside Bears Ears — to create a national monument in northwest Wyoming.
However, angry local ranchers, led by a county commissioner named Cliff Hansen, stampeded a herd of cattle through Grand Teton to protest its designation and protection. (The story is told in Terry Tempest Williams’ new book, “The Hour of Land.”) Hansen would go on to become Wyoming’s governor and a U.S. senator, a Republican who acknowledged before he died that he had been wrong to resist the creation of Grand Teton National Monument, which is now one of the country’s most popular national parks.
“I’m glad I lost because I now know that I was wrong,” he said. “Grand Teton National Park is one of the greatest national heritages of Wyoming and the nation and one of our great assets.”
Here’s hoping that President-elect Joe Biden makes monument restoration a priority. Resolution No. 3: Get back to the Southwest again, back to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Given that I lose a cell signal just below the rim, I can’t wait.
4. Ozark Rivers II: Speaking of setbacks and missed opportunities. Earlier this year an Oregon County judge ruled that the state must sell part of the nearly 4,200-acre park along Missouri’s Eleven Point River.
A lawsuit filed in 2017 argued that 625 acres of the land in the park are within a federal easement along the river that restricted use only for agriculture. The state argued the public park did not conflict with the federal easement. They also argued the plaintiffs who brought the lawsuit did not have standing to sue.
But a judge said the easement indicated the land in the easement could not be used as a public park. He also ruled that the couple who brought the lawsuit had standing because they were challenging the use of state funds and also owned land within the easement that was subjected to the same federal regulations.
The state is appealing; the park is a great an opportunity for Missouri, and if you wonder whether we’ll regret it, see the lesson of Cliff Hansen, mentioned above.
Resolution No. 4: Visit more of our Ozark rivers.
5. Roaring River: What I can say about this place? It’s one of the Ozarks’ best parks and a personal and family favorite. We’re blessed to have it so close.
Resolution No. 5: Hook up on some of those trips — and fish — I skipped in 2020.
A final resolution: Missouri marks its bicentennial this year, and one goal in 2021 is to find remnant landscapes — virgin prairie, old-growth forest, the best preserved of our Ozark rivers — and to get out to these places and then tell you about them in occasional columns throughout the year. If you know of a place, email me at aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe.
