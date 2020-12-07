By 1941, Americans had spent nearly 70 years fighting to save some of our country’s best places as national parks.
Beginning 79 years ago today, some of our country’s best parks would join the fight to save us.
National parks became testing and training grounds during World War II, but even more than that, they became places of healing for veterans — a role that continues for many of our parks, monuments and memorials today. After the war, the National Park Service protected sites to help tell the story of what happened from 1941-1945.
By Dec. 7, 1941, many of the crown jewel parks were already in the system, including Yosemite, added in 1890, and the Grand Canyon, which became a national monument in 1908 and a park in 1919.
Yosemite National Park was pressed into service as a convalescent hospital for the U.S. Navy during the war. That included the park’s luxury lodge, the Ahwahnee Hotel. According to the National Park Service, more than 6,700 men were treated at Yosemite during the war.
Grand Canyon National Park offered overnight bivouacs of one to three days for more than 19,000 troops, and Army groups and the nearby Kingman Army Air Group used the abandoned CCC complex as a recreational camp during World War II.
“In almost no time, the facility resembled a military post,” the National Park Service reported, “as the Army Groups renovated some of the buildings as barracks, officer quarters, mess hall and post exchange.”
Mount McKinley National Park, now known as Denali National Park, was used to train soldiers for cold weather combat and to test equipment, including winter clothing.
Even before Pearl Harbor, Brig. Gen. Simon Bolivar Buckner Jr. met with the superintendent to discuss ways the military could use the park and he noted that a “lack of recreation for soldiers in Alaska contributes to the seriousness of the morale problem.”
By the way, it was Buckner’s father, Simon Bolivar Buckner, who had surrendered Fort Donelson to Ulysses S. Grant in one of the first Union victories of the Civil War, and that site is preserved by the National Park Service today as Fort Donelson National Battlefield in Tennessee. The younger Buckner, who became a lieutenant general during World War II, was killed by artillery on Okinawa in 1945 — the highest ranking U.S. officer killed by the enemy during World War II.
Mount Rainier National Park was used to train the 10th Mountain Division, which fought in Italy during the war. According to the National Park Service, ski troops would circle the mountain with rifles and 85-pound packs during training patrols.
‘Fulfillment of dreams’
But that’s only a part of the story of our national parks.
I’ve read excepts from soldiers and sailors who wrote about the parks they had visited before the war, and how happy memories of those places, and a desire to see them again — particularly Yellowstone — helped keep soldiers sane by reminding them of what was best about America amid the combat and monotony many thousands of miles away from home.
During World War II, a young U.S. Navy doctor on Guadalcanal would think back to the the Ozark River he had floated in a johnboat before the war. Returning to the area after the war, he ventured back to the Boston mountains in Arkansas, including Boxley Valley and Ponca on the upper Buffalo River.
“For me it was the fulfillment of those dreams of homecoming during the longs months on Guadalcanal,” Neil Compton later wrote. “For me it was a time and place for sincere thanksgiving. For so many of my friends and classmates there would be no homecoming.”
Compton later became the head of the Ozark Society, and with the help of two other World War II veterans — Orval Faubus, who became governor of Arkansas, and Stewart Udall, who became U.S. secretary of interior — they saved the Buffalo from dams and development to become the National Park Service’s first designated “national river.”
Seventy-nine years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the National Park Service today operates a number of sites directly connected to World War II, from the Aleutian Islands World War II National Historic Site in Alaska, including the island battlefields of Attu and Kiska, to the War in the Pacific National Historical Park on Guam.
Manzanar National Historic Site tells the story of the internment of Japanese American citizens and resident aliens. Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site tells the story of those famous Black pilots.
Most famously, of course, and most hauntingly, the National Park Service operates Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which tells the story of what happened there 79 years ago today, and honors the memories of the men who were killed. If you have relatives and family who fought in the Pacific, this is a moving and unforgettable pilgrimage site.
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe.
