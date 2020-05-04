Life along some of our best Ozarks rivers will return to normal.
Just not Monday.
Although Missouri and Arkansas are gradually taking steps to reopen their economies, the two big federal parks in the Ozarks want visitors to know they also will be resuming operations in phases.
Currently, Buffalo National River in Arkansas, steward of the Buffalo River, remains closed. No plans had been announced for its opening as of Friday.
And Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Missouri, which manages the Current and Jack's Fork rivers, has suspended all commercial operations, including canoe rentals and shuttle services, and prohibited camping, both in campgrounds and along gravel bars. Those remain in effect.
That initially was scheduled to extend through Sunday, May 10, and as of Friday, that was still the plan.
Dena Matteson, with Ozark National Scenic Riverways, said Thursday that park officials are discussing plans to return to normal in steps, but they also will need to follow guidance from the National Park Service in Washington, D.C., before laying out a plan.
Also in April, Shannon County commissioners and the county health agency issued an order stating, “Nonresidents are prohibited from entering Shannon County" unless they are visiting on essential business. Shannon County is the heart of Ozark National Scenic Riverways.
That order is expected to lift Monday, but that doesn't mean signal an all-clear.
Remember what happened along the Buffalo River in March — they restricted overnight use, closing campgrounds but hoped to remain open for day use. They were so overwhelmed by visitors they had to close the park, but even that wasn't enough, as folks kept coming illegally.
Between them, Ozark National Scenic Riverways and Buffalo National River get between 3 million and 3.5 million visitors annually, so there are a lot of people eager to get to the rivers.
Remember: The more we cooperate with the plan, the sooner they can return to normal.
