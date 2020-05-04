Don't grab your tent and fly rod just yet.
Missouri and Arkansas can lay claim to some of the best state park systems in the country, and we're all raring to get out and enjoy them as warmer weather arrives.
But let's be patient.
Missouri starts reopening Monday and Arkansas resumed some limited park operations over the weekend, but both states are returning to full operations gradually. Some of the most popular park activities will not be allowed immediately.
That includes camping at Roaring River State Park in Southwest Missouri and Devil's Den State Park in Northwest Arkansas.
While trout fishing is still allowed in Missouri trout parks, including Roaring River, Bennett Spring and Montauk, the state has not been stocking those streams because there was no place to sell trout tags after the closing of stores in those parks. Stocking will resume when the stores reopen. That is tentatively set for Friday, May 15, at Roaring River.
"One of the things we are really wanting people to do is get out and get active," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday, as he and Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, held a news conference laying out a plan to resume full operations.
Most state parks have remained open on a limited basis for hiking or other day-use activities. However, camping and lodging were shut down, as were restaurants, park stores, visitor centers, and programs and services.
On Monday, concession-operated lodging, dining, marina and retail operations can begin reopening at the discretion of the individual concessionaires in the parks.
A week later, three parks and one historic site that had been closed in March because of overcrowding will open for day-use activities only. They are Castlewood, Elephant Rocks and Weston Bend, and Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site. On May 18, the off-road-vehicle riding area at St. Joe State Park will reopen and the park will require daily permits to be purchased online, but the number of permits may be limited to manage the crowd.
Park campgrounds and lodging will remain closed through at least May 18, when Missouri State Parks will use public-health data and other information to determine when it would be appropriate to resume these operations.
Visitor centers, park offices, programs, group camps, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, pools and beaches also will remain closed during the first phase of the state's reopening.
Missouri State Parks has been experiencing record crowds this spring, and Mike Sutherland, director of the DNR's Division of State Parks, asked "for everyone’s patience and cooperation as we implement measures to minimize congestion and maintain social distancing.”
Visitation will be monitored closely in order to prevent overcrowding. If a park is nearing capacity, gates or parking lots may close temporarily.
Visitors can check mostateparks.com for individual park advisory updates and the latest announcements.
Campgrounds at Arkansas State Parks, including Devil's Den, began reopening Friday but just for RV owners who must use private recreational vehicles with self-contained bathrooms, and the RV camping is open only for Arkansas residents.
Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst said park staff will be checking vehicle license plates for adherence to these guidelines.
May 15 is also the target date to resume other services in Arkansas parks, including retail shops, lodges, cabins and other programs, but the date is subject to change, depending upon health and safety considerations, and there will be restrictions, such as limits on the number of people allowed inside visitor centers, stores and restaurants.
After May 15, reservations for cabins, lodges and Rent-A-RV services will be restricted to Friday through Monday to allow for cleaning between uses. Reservations will continue to be for in-state residents only.
No date has been discussed for tent camping, Meg Matthews, spokesperson for Arkansas State Parks, told me last week.
"That is still something we are looking into," she said last week. "It's still just a fluid situation."
While popular parks such as Hobbs and Devil's Den are still open for day-use activities, she said the Fossil Flats and Woody Plants trails at Devil's Den remain closed.
People can stay updated at www.arkansasstateparks.com/covid-19-update.
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe.
