Andy Ostmeyer: Put these paddling events on your calendar

Flooding and heavy rains this spring have kept some of us off the water longer and more often than we have liked, but as the weather calms down (hopefully) and things return to normal, there’s no shortage of opportunities. Here are a few of the events occurring around the region in the coming months that might be worth a go, provided we’re not having to continue mowing every few days:
Intro to Canoeing
Learn canoeing basics with this class taught by the Missouri Department of Conservation, from 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way. Meet at the Southwood Access and go over canoeing strokes and safety before heading out on the water. Dress for the weather and wear shoes that can get wet. Personal floatation devices will be provided. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.
Shoal Creek Water Festival
This is the annual Shoal Creek Water Festival, and it includes cardboard boat races at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, on Shoal Creek. It is one of a series of events planned from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Other events are inner tube floats (9-10 a.m.) a children’s fishing derby (10:30 a.m.) a raptor show, shoebox boat races and more. Education stations also are set up for the event. You can learn more about the festival and get details if you want to enter the cardboard boat race at the Wildcat Glades Friends Group Facebook Page. It is sponsored by the Friends Group and Missouri American Water.
Illinois River Kayak Park
Ozark Mountain Paddlers is a conservation, recreation and education organization for paddlers that offers, among other things, monthly float trips. You can join for as little as $25.
On Aug. 11, they will be go to the Fisher Ford Kayak Park in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. On Sept. 28, they are planning a trip on the Eleven Point River, with details to be determined.
You can learn more, and join, at www.ozarkmtnpaddlers.org.
Missouri River 340
The Missouri American Water MR340 is a 340-mile endurance race on the Missouri River, from Kansas City to St. Charles, and is for serious paddlers only.
Participants are allowed exactly 88 hours to complete the course. There are nine checkpoints along the route where paddlers are required to sign in and sign out. Cutoff times will be associated with these checkpoints based on the 88-hour pace. Failure to checkpoint deadlines is grounds for disqualification.
There are no dams, locks or portages on this stretch of the Missouri.
The cost is $210 for solo boats, and $210 per seat for multiperson boats.
To learn more about the annual event, go to rivermiles.com/mr340/information/.
Niangua Darter
This is an 11-mile paddle from Whistle Bridge to Ha Ha Tonka State Park, starting at 10 a.m. Bring your own gear, food, snacks and beverages for the float, or rent a kayak from River Monkey, 573-836-3977. Arrive at Whistle Bridge to drop your gear at 8:30 a.m. and then drive to Ha Ha Tonka Spring Trail parking lot and shuttle back to the starting point.
The cost is $25 without a shirt, $38 includes shirt and $15 shuttle. Minimum age: 14.
The event is sponsored by the Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Association. Learn more at www.lowatershed.org/events.
